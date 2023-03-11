15 YEARS WITH YOU: yesterday, today, tomorrow

THE FIRST ISSUE of the District Bulletin, then called The Palerang and District Bulletin was delivered to local mailboxes in March 2008. It celebrated the Weereewa festival of the lake, art, music, food and culture; explored local issues like internet connectivity and village streetscapes and the unveiling of ‘The Q’ performing arts space in Queanbeyan. There was also the start of a regular column by then Member for Eden Monaro Mike Kelly, focusing (yes in 2008) on greenhouse gas emission reduction possibilities.

Maria Taylor

Taking over the previous Bungendore Bulletin, we made the District Bulletin a regional publication relevant from Canberra to the coast.

As publisher/editor and a local resident, I brought a background in journalism and research plus regional knowledge to reporting news and cultural events. It was important to delve into local, state and occasionally federal politics relevant to our region and to our environment. We committed to reporting aspects of conservation and biodiversity and climate change politics and policies that were too often hidden, ignored or treated as normal Australian behaviour by bigger media.

Sue Van Homrigh

My partner with the Bulletin from the start has been graphic designer Sue Van Homrigh. She made every issue of the 97 print issues look fantastic and be highly readable. She later transferred those gifts and learned new skills to produce the digital/online Bulletin, making it shine too.

As you scroll down this Bulletin, you’ll find a sampling of memorable covers and their stories from 2008 to 2017 — at which point we became an online only publication. The more recent issues are not as simple to archive, but continued our commitment to reporting across regional, cultural and policy issues as before. We reported increasingly on citizens who offered solutions and innovation to these society-wide challenges.

Fifteen years later

Now a hefty (97+57 online including this one) 154 issues later, it is time for a change. We’ve been taking a rest as you may have noticed and have considered future directions.

Continuing this model of the Bulletin had become ever-more financially unsustainable. Once we went online only, the strain was aggravated by the loss of sustaining government advertisers who refused to move with the times to digital advertising. (To stay afloat, we were not offered and wouldn’t have accepted, any political party propping us up. That has been known to happen.)

Keeping a spotlight on the powerful

The Bulletin is proud of being a truly independent locally-based voice — while openly admitting a preference for the progressive side of politics with its greater focus on social justice. We’re proud of championing our voiceless and powerless fellow species, away from a laser focus on human issues. Injustice to other species does beg coverage.

From that perspective, we make no apologies for exposing and critiquing National Party’s activities. We fault the Nationals for their antiquated and damaging environmental politics that had free reign in recent NSW and federal Coalition governments.

On the hot button issue of vote buying incentives — linked to a recent damning NSW auditor general report — in Monaro the Nationals mode of doing this was on clear display during John Barilaro’s years (we tagged him early as “Pork Barrelaro”) in his stint as local Member from 2011 until he chaperoned Nicole Overall (wife of former Queanbeyan mayor Tim Overall) to take over the seat in late 2021.

While Monaro communities benefited with programs and dollars from this style of politicking, one notable cost has been toxic resident disagreement about the hasty government decision to locate a new high school across various parcels of land in central Bungendore starting with the town park. This controversial location, rather than available greenfield sites, was promoted as a quick-fix election sweetener by the Nationals and Barilaro and carried forward by his successor Overall and state bureaucracy, over local council objections.

The cost is also a ’whatever it takes’ campaign style linked to Coalition forces in Monaro in recent elections. As we prepare for another state election March 25, I’ve pulled together this story after Terry Campese stepped aside as Labor candidate, and looked back at familiar tactics employed by National party/Coalition forces that we reported on.

You will also find in this issue a bizarre example of the federal Nationals commitment to continuing the international wildlife trade, featuring our best-known wildlife.

That doesn’t excuse Labor and the Greens in all states, locally in NSW and in the ACT, on their status quo wildlife ‘management’, forestry and biodiversity environmental policies stemming from colonial traditions to make money and change the nature of Australia.

Who knows this Australian colonial legacy that happens in our name? Kangaroos including wallabies remain the victims of the world’s biggest on-land wildlife slaughter — nightly butchered in the countryside, including in Eden-Monaro to ‘wild harvest’ as they call it, bushmeat (likely infested, as normal in wildlife, with pathogens) destined for human and petfood consumption, (please avoid) and for export skins for sports shoes. (No Virginia, they are not cleanly ‘farmed’ as many believe.)

That is on top of being shot as agricultural and urban ‘pests’. Looking at you ACT/Canberra government. Australians, including the mainstream media, remain resolutely quiet or unaware, or they have normalized the lethal and brutal treatment of the animal that holds up one side of the national coat-of-arms — and its joeys.

A century ago, this country had almost wiped out koalas in a similar commercial and export business trading in the fur and skins of those now beloved animals — tagged at the time as being as ‘abundant and disposable as bacteria’. We see the legacy for the koalas today coupled with habitat destruction. ‘Save the koala’ campaigns all over the place.

Where to now?

For our future, we have decided to give the local reporting away as we cannot subsidise it any further. We’ll also change the frequency of publishing. Under consideration is a new format District Bulletin — the environment edition, focusing on conservation and environmental issues at national scale. My first love. Possibly on a quarterly schedule.

It’s been a great, rewarding journey since 2008, thanks to everyone who helped keep the Bulletin afloat and made it a unique community publication in this region. Editorially, a special shout out from across the years to Sue, Marcel, Jo, Graham, Robin, Heike, David, Christine, Corinna, Sarah, Mike, Steve, Jenny, Peter, Katrina, Angie and all our occasional contributors. Thank you.

Now is time to look ahead together. Watch this space after Easter.

If you have a comment — an offer of help; or a donation to our future — please reach out through this website or at media@districtbulletin.com.au. The current Bulletin and its archive will remain online.