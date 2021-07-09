A lens on Indigenous life and culture: Wayne Quilliam

— Wayne Quilliam, The Guardian.

IN TIME WITH the country’s ritual look at Aboriginal culture one week of the year (Naidoc) The Bulletin was delighted to see this photo feature where photographer Wayne Quilliam also explains in captions Indigenous thinking about co-existence with the country and everything in it. A culture of respect and mutual responsibility with the natural world. A true Australian perspective. See link below.

https://www.theguardian.com/australia-news/gallery/2021/jul/09/two-decades-of-indigenous-photography-the-work-of-wayne-quilliam-in-pictures?CMP=share_btn_link

IMAGE: Detail from Wayne Quilliam photograph.