ABC Podcast: Controlled burns destroy ecosystems and may not reduce fire risk

This ABC recording from Professor Kingsley Dixon is a real voice of sanity in an otherwise truly incendiary debate.

By Robyn Williams on The Science Show, ABC Radio National

Some of you may have noticed how ‘debate’ about the terrible bushfires has, as usual, turned into a ‘backburning and fuel reduction’ vs ‘greenies’.

The mass media is, in general, promoting this argument. Other voices are not heard, even in Victoria, this most cleared state.

We have published the following links: