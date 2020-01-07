ABC Podcast: Controlled burns destroy ecosystems and may not reduce fire risk

This ABC recording from Professor Kingsley Dixon is a real voice of sanity in an otherwise truly incendiary debate.
Controlled burns destroy ecosystems and may not reduce fire risk
By Robyn Williams on The Science Show, ABC Radio National
Some of you may have noticed how ‘debate’ about the terrible bushfires has, as usual, turned into a ‘backburning and fuel reduction’ vs ‘greenies’.
The mass media is, in general, promoting this argument. Other voices are not heard, even in Victoria, this most cleared state.
We [Can Do Better] have published the following links:
- Joel Wright, aboriginal historian’s argument that there is no record of big controlled burns by aboriginals in Australia;
- Jill Redwood, “Firebug economy”, discusses how forest-logging increases fire-risk and climate change; and
- Bob MacDonald on the contribution of wildlife to fireproofing the forests.