You are here
Home > Environment > ABC Podcast: Controlled burns destroy ecosystems and may not reduce fire risk

ABC Podcast: Controlled burns destroy ecosystems and may not reduce fire risk

by Sheila Newman -
extreme-fire-conditions-Jan2020
This ABC recording from Professor Kingsley Dixon is a real voice of sanity in an otherwise truly incendiary debate.

> LISTEN HERE
Controlled burns destroy ecosystems and may not reduce fire risk

By Robyn Williams on The Science Show, ABC Radio National
> View podcast transcript here.

Some of you may have noticed how ‘debate’ about the terrible bushfires has, as usual, turned into a ‘backburning and fuel reduction’ vs ‘greenies’.

The mass media is, in general, promoting this argument. Other voices are not heard, even in Victoria, this most cleared state.

We [Can Do Better] have published the following links:

 

Similar Articles

animals-killedv2-fires-stats

Before deadly fires, lethal wildlife ‘management’. Call for halt.

Bushfire mayors want climate change on the table

Leave a Reply

Top