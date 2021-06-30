ACT ban on single-use plastics begins this week with cutlery, polystyrene containers first to go

— Harry Frost, ABC News
THE FIRST PHASE of the ACT’s single-use plastic ban comes into effect this week, meaning plastic cutlery and some takeaway containers can no longer be supplied or sold in the ACT.
From Thursday July 1, single-use plastic cutlery, single-use plastic stirrers, as well as expanded polystyrene takeaway food and beverage containers can not be distributed.
A second tranche of items is expected to be prohibited from July next year, which may include single-use plastic straws (with exemptions for those who need them, such as people with a disability), single-use plastic fruit and vegetable barrier bags and all plastic products made from degradable plastic which have additives enabling the plastic to break down into tiny fragments.
MAIN IMAGE: Photo by 岁月 如歌 on Unsplash