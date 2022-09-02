Alternative, simpler burial way more environmentally sound

TAMSIN RAMONE (pictured above, modelling their product, and below on the left) with Alyssa Wormald are Melbourne-based sisters who are passionate about environmental sustainability. Their introduction to the end-of-life space came with their understanding of the environmental impact of conventional burials.

This spurred them to create Heaven and Earth Eco Burial Products that provides green alternatives to conventional burial products.

“Many people who come to work in the end-of-life industry have come from nursing someone through a terminal illness and all the organising that comes with that and their eventual passing,” says Tamsin.

“They see it as a calling, and it is a highly spiritual and connected profession, helping people with the last wishes of their loved ones. Alyssa and I found our way to the industry purely through our commitment to the environment.

“We learned that conventional burials and cremation are terribly unsustainable and as environmentalists, we wanted to provide the greenest option possible. Which is why we designed our unique shroud and simple carrier. We know a green burial is the right option for us and we have both communicated with our loved ones that we wish to have a shrouded burial.”

Alyssa gained some of her interest in the subject of simpler burial practices from her study of medieval history. She says: “Our intense interest in the topic started us on a deep dive learning about the green burial movement in Australia. There are many people working hard to bring green burial into the mainstream here, but a noticeable issue was that there were no Australian made shrouds that could be used for minimalistic shrouded burial (ie just a shroud and backboard). We set about designing and creating the super environmentally-friendly and customisable products that we wanted for ourselves when we die, and that is now the products that we sell.”

Organic cotton calico shroud and biodegradable corn fibre pillow.

There are two options with shrouds. A person with or without shroud can be placed on a bearer (essentially a giant tray) and cremated, or they can be buried. A green burial is a bit shallower than conventional and the person can be buried just in a shroud with a narrow backboard for stability. “We use our simple carrier to meet this backboard requirement,” says Alyssa.

This LINK has a good graphic showing the difference between regular and green burials; it includes Victorian natural burial sites.

Green burials use far less resources

Shrouded burial is the greenest form of burial as there are less resources used and everything will biodegrade more quickly, say the sisters.

“Our families were surprised when we first told them about our business, but after we spent some time teaching them about shrouding they understood the significant difference green burials have on the environment. It was liberating for all of us, and we think that will help the healing process when death inevitably comes our way.”

They are also creating comfortable environments for discussing end-of-life decisions.

“Many people want to talk about death but find that their friends and family are not comfortable having that conversation. We found that by organising death cafes, presentations and shrouding demonstrations, it helped these people to feel more confident to speak to us about their personal end-of-life wishes.”

With their platform of manufacturing environmentally-friendly burial and cremation products the sisters also exercise their passion for community education. Tamsin says, “I want people to know that they have options and they can choose a death that is suited to their family values and celebrates their life.” Alyssa says, “I want to help people embrace mortality because death happens to all of us. Once you do that, you can face death and be prepared for it in a way that enriches your life.”

For more information about Heaven and Earth Eco Burial Products Pty Ltd and where to find them please follow this LINK.

And/or Natural Death Advocacy Network: http://ndan.com.au/

