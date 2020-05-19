Art historian Alice Procter is on a mission to decolonise museums and galleries in her ‘Uncomfortable Art Tours’

WHEN YOU WANDER around a museum or a gallery, how deeply do you think about the legacy of historical artifacts and objects that are on display? Do you think about how they were acquired?

Or, how about how an object is displayed? How it is lit, or located, or labelled?

ABOVE: Alice Procter writes and talks about histories of imperialism, nationalism and racism in museums and galleries. (Supplied: The Exhibitionist)

These are the kinds of questions that plague Alice Procter — a London-based Australia-raised art historian with a masters in anthropology, who curates exhibitions, makes podcasts and publishes under the name The Exhibitionist.

“The history of British art is also the history of empire and genocide, written by collectors who traded in landscapes and lives,” Procter writes on The Exhibitionist’s website.

ABC Arts / By Hannah Reich for The Art Show