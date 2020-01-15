You are here
Australia Day, Wamboin Rural Fire Brigade Fundraiser

by Contentious Character -
Featuring live music by Canberra Advocates

Australia Day (Sunday 26 January) 4–8pm
 $15 donation ticket to Wamboin Rural Fire Brigade

with Australia Day specials on the menu
Grilled Australian prawns, garlic toast with dessert lime mayo,
Local slow-cooked lamb, Australian lentils, mint bush, wood-fired damper,
Market fish with macadamia, watercress,
Free range chicken with pepperberry potato salad.
Desserts include our take on Mint Slice, Cherry Ripe and Golden Gaytime.

810 Norton Road, Wamboin, NSW 2620
T. +61 (2) 6238 3830

contentiouscharacter.com.au
You can book a table on the lawn, deck or in the restaurant.
