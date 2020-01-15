Australia Day, Wamboin Rural Fire Brigade Fundraiser

Featuring live music by Canberra Advocates
Australia Day (Sunday 26 January) 4–8pm
$15 donation ticket to Wamboin Rural Fire Brigade
with Australia Day specials on the menu
Grilled Australian prawns, garlic toast with dessert lime mayo,
Local slow-cooked lamb, Australian lentils, mint bush, wood-fired damper,
Market fish with macadamia, watercress,
Free range chicken with pepperberry potato salad.
Desserts include our take on Mint Slice, Cherry Ripe and Golden Gaytime.
Vineyard. Winery. Cellar-Door. Kitchen
810 Norton Road, Wamboin, NSW 2620
T. +61 (2) 6238 3830
contentiouscharacter.com.au
Facebook. Instagram.
You can book a table on the lawn, deck or in the restaurant.
