Australia’s first national recycling scheme for household batteries launches

HAVE YOU EVER chucked a dead AA battery straight into the bin?

Many of us are guilty of doing this, despite the known risks of them contaminating landfill or even starting a rubbish tip fire.

A national recycling scheme is now in action to make it easier for Australians to dispose of their old batteries in a safe way.

Libby Chaplin heads up the new recycling scheme, B-cycle.

“It‘s been a long time coming,” she says.

“It‘s going to have a far-reaching impact on the waste stream and innovation in this space.

“About 50 percent of people actually currently put their batteries

in the general waste or recycling bin.

“And this causes some serious problems because, even though they’re dead to us, batteries still maintain some charge.

“They can spark with other bits of metal and cause fires.”

How can you recycle your batteries?

B-cycle officially launched this week and will initially cover the smaller alkaline and lithium batteries that come inside common household items like television remotes and power tools.

It has teamed up with major retailers including Woolworths, Coles, Bunnings, Officeworks and ALDI to put battery collection bins at thousands of their stores.

Consumers can log onto B-cycle’s website to find their closest drop-off station.

Ms Chaplin is urging people to wrap the terminals of their batteries in clear sticky tape before disposing of them.

That is to reduce the risk of them catching fire.

B-cycle estimates that Australians buy enough batteries every year to circle our planet 2.3 times. It believes 150 million loose or removable batteries are currently being stored in homes nationally.

As well as the environmental risks of all of this ending up in landfill, Ms Chaplin says it is important to recycle the waste stream because the commodities inside batteries are finite and valuable.

“The World Bank projects that our demand for battery materials will increase by 500 percent by 2050,” she says.

Battery recyclers are particularly interested in the waste stream from lithium batteries, with lithium in growing demand due to the rise of electric cars and solar energy storage.

How will this recycling scheme work?

B-cycle is federally authorised under the Product Stewardship Act.

That act has already authorised many other national recycling schemes, including for e-waste and most famously for drink bottles.

These sorts of schemes require the companies that make these products — in this case, battery manufacturers — to financially contribute to the cost of dealing with their products’ eventual waste streams.

In B-cycle’s case, it has convinced major companies including Eveready and Energizer to contribute 2 cents for every 24 grams of product they sell in Australia.

The benchmark of 24 grams was chosen because it is the weight of a typical AA battery.

— ABC News