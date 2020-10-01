Baby bird season — Wildcare Queanbeyan seeking volunteers

IT’S THAT TIME of the year again. Baby bird season is well underway. Wildcare is always on the lookout for new recruits to help rescue and rehabilitate injured and orphaned wildlife, but in spring there is a special challenge — coping with an influx of orphaned baby birds.

ABOVE: Orphaned Tawny Frogmouths raised together. Supplied.



“They can be great fun — in the way they demand our attention to be fed regularly during the day, but then become silent and go to sleep overnight. Baby birds grow amazingly fast to a young adult stage before being readied for release back into the wild. Great care is taken as to where and when a young bird is released, to prevent all the good work being undone and to give the best chance of a successful release.

Wildcare’s Bird Coordinator, Maryanne says: “With many Wildcare members working full time, there is a need to find additional volunteers at this time of the year who are available during the day. If you care about our native birds, looking after baby birds can be a very rewarding experience. Full training and support is provided and we may also be able to help with cages and enclosures.

“Please be aware that not all baby birds on the ground need to be rescued. However, this can be difficult to assess depending on the situation — can the baby fly; are the parents around; what species is it; is it injured/unwell; is the location safe; and are there predators around?”

Many calls about birds

Last year, Wildcare dealt with over 1,000 calls about birds, covering 84 different species, from Wedge Tail Eagles to tiny Yellow Rumped Thornbills. And you may remember the story about the White Bellied Storm Petrels and Red-Tailed Tropic Birds that blew inland — hundreds of kilometres from their normal habitat — which were rescued and later returned to their home turf.

If you have time to help out with the care of orphaned or injured birds that come into care, please get in touch with Wildcare on 6299 1966 (Queanbeyan, NSW) for more information and see how you can get involved. There’s a website too: www.wildcare.com.au