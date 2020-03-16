Bikes for bush fire relief: exercise and emotional uplift

We are still reeling from the recent bushfires and now a health and economic crisis has hit us with the multiple threats posed by the coronavirus. As ever, the Bulletin is on the lookout for some good news to lighten the prevailing gloom brought to us by the media cycle. So, when we were contacted about the following story, we decided: what’s not to like? Here the story for anyone willing to transport a pre-loved bicycle to Moruya.

SMALL BUSINESS OWNER Angus Murphy from Moruya Bicycles (seen above) started Bikes for Bush Fire Relief in mid-January and since has given away 68 bicycles to families and property owners devastated by the recent bushfires.

Angus’ message: “Help us help others. Bring us your old bicycles, we will fix them up, and give to anyone impacted by the fires.” The community response has been overwhelming so far.

His experience is that the initiative is helping the mental healing processes by providing a positive outlet for emotions. Getting out on bicycles releases stress, is fun and helps people effected feel like kids again.

Angus thanks the Far South Coast community who have donated their old bicycles. The outpouring of generosity has humbled the shop. The repairers work quickly so the bikes sparkle and shine like new before giving them away ASAP.

“This community-wide effort has put smiles on so many faces! There are now dozens of families and cyclists from Bega to Batemans Bay (and beyond that) are out on bicycles having a blast, enjoying the outdoors and relieving tension after such a difficult time.

“Moruya Cycles continues to have requests from those in need so please keep bringing bikes to the shop at 10 Ford St, Moruya. Also continue to spread the word to anyone that needs a bike due to the fires or floods. All bikes are given away for free.

