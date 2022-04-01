Bungendore high school next round… education minister and council

THE DISTRICT BULLETIN in late March asked the NSW Department of Education to confirm reports that a piece of land on the south-eastern outskirts of Bungendore had been offered as a compromise site for a new high school.

The NSW Department of Education has been embroiled for the past year in a community controversy over a ‘captain’s pick’ decision to site a new high school in the centre of the village on the town park and oval, compulsorily acquire land and assets from Queanbeyan Palerang Regional Council to make it happen, and have a high school up and operating in time for the March 2023 state election. The previous National Party Member for Monaro John Barilaro and his successor Nichole Overall strongly backed this plan.

Meanwhile the new Queanbeyan-Palerang Regional councillors, not dominated by Coalition representatives, voted at the end of January not to endorse this proposal or cooperate willingly with it, but rather to continue looking for a different solution.

So, when the Bulletin asked for confirmation regarding the offer of a compromise site, we received material from both the offices of Minister for Education and Early Learning Sarah Mitchell and later the QPRC council indicating that positions had not changed. A stoush might be on the horizon with the new Member for Monaro in an interesting position.

In the public interest, we bring you the current positions of both sides verbatim.

The NSW government says

Minister Mitchell’s office asked us to publish her position that: “The NSW Government is committed to delivering the new Bungendore High School. The Majara/Gibraltar Streets precinct has been identified as the best location and we are getting on with delivery of this project for the community of Bungendore.”

We were further informed that her Education Department claims the following: “The Majara/Gibraltar Streets precinct has been identified as the most suitable location for the new school, following a 12-month site due diligence process, which assessed more than 1,000 ha of land in and around Bungendore. The site provides the best educational outcomes and can also deliver additional facilities and benefits for the community.

“The Department has initiated the [compulsory] acquisition process for the required parcels of land to build the new school and will keep the community updated on the progress of this process.

“The Department is currently completing the design in response to the feedback received from key stakeholders during the exhibition of the State Significant Development (SSD) application. Consultation and engagement is ongoing with these stakeholders and the community will be updated once the design progresses.”

That the department does not readily hand out information (local opponents of the park site say this is a regular response to public access to information requests) was conveyed by: “The Department is diligent in its privacy and commercial-in-confidence obligations.”

Queanbeyan-Palerang Regional Council says

Asked to comment on the departments ongoing stance, the QPRC acting CEO referred us to Council’s resolution of 27 January 2022 when it discussed NSW compulsory acquisition plans for the school site. Council has not changed this position. Here is what it says in council meeting agenda style.

1. Council note the report.

2. Council, given the lack of detail on why the Bungendore Park site was selected and the need to find a solution that works for the whole community:

a. Revokes its in-principle support for the Department of Education proposal to build Bungendore High School on the site of Bungendore Park, Turallo Reserve and on Council freehold land along Majara Street.

b. Opposes any further plans to develop a high school on this site.

c. Reverse its decision to close Majara Street between Gibraltar Street and Turallo Terrace.

d. Withdraw the delegations to the CEO to negotiate joint use agreements for Bungendore Park and the Mick Sherd Oval with the Department of Education, specifically with respect to the proposed high school.

3. The Mayor write to the New South Wales Minister for Education and Early Learning and the Secretary of the Department of Education informing them that the Council opposes the development of a High School on Bungendore Park, Turallo Reserve and adjacent Council freehold land on Majara Street.

4. The Mayor write to the New South Wales Minister for Planning, Industry and Environment urging him to reject the Department of Education’s State Significant Development Application to place Bungendore High School on Bungendore Park, Turallo Reserve and adjacent Council freehold land on Majara Street.

5. Given Council remains of the very strong view that the Bungendore community should have a High School, that Council commence work with the Department of Education and other State Government Departments to facilitate the selection and Council approvals of an alternative site in Bungendore.

6. Council invite the Department of Education to attend a workshop to discuss these matters.”

“Council is proceeding as resolved above and does not wish to comment on the statements made by the Minister or the Department.”

