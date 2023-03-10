Bungendore High School — so far a demountable disaster

YES, A BUNGENDORE High School [BHS] did open for first term 2023. But not as promised. No glitzy computer-generated fly-through pics here. Instead, this new BHS is back to basics — in diesel-powered demountables from Day 1 — and worse, 26 of them have been plonked on the only open play-space for the 600 or so juniors at Bungendore Public School.

Not a happy outcome for something that’s caused so much angst for so long in the Bungendore community. But, don’t think of this as “division”. Though that word is often thrown around, the reality is that everyone, on both sides, agrees. They all want a new high school. The questions are WHEN and WHERE.

On one hand, the Save Bungendore Park group have been campaigning for “High School — YES, location NO” ie: site-change. In contrast, the High School Action Group have been gung-ho to get a high school underway fast, no matter what. The debate is about timing and turnaround versus site-choice and now, site-change.

Is the WHEN worth it?

Assisted by new MP for Monaro, Nichole Overall, the High School Action Group have gone all out to have the school open for this year. They’ve definitely got it — but at what cost? A temporary set-up on a site that is not only land-grabbing from the primary kids, but is so deficient in electric power the Dept of Education had to do a last-minute rush to add a mega-size diesel installation to run the school computers.

The shipping container-sized diesel generator, with fuel tank, directly outside classroom windows. SUPPLIED

This scenario brings in the issue of WHY as well as where. Schools are about students and learning — and a 15-strong team of teachers was allocated for first-time Years 7 and 8, with region-wide enrolments expected to be around 180 students. This estimate has evaporated — official DoE stats show intake down by more than 50%, to 75 total, and that is from the entire catchment area — with at least 25 parental decisions to withdraw. A big fail.

What about the WHERE?

‘Where’ is where the campaign starts for Save Bungendore Park Inc [SBP] (Note: the park is sometimes mistakenly called Mick Sherd Oval — which is only part of the park.) SBP say a bigger, better site was available, and in fact, still is. Even now, the state could build a future-proof BHS far faster than the disaster now underway — at less cost, minimum delay, no demountables, and none of the complexities now revealed. To save time, the BHS plans as approved on 25 Jan this year (2 days before the demountables “opened”) could even be adapted and fast-tracked in a new planning process.

As background, the current BHS site as proposed by the Dept of Education is a mishmash of compulsorily acquired lots alongside the railway line at heritage Bungendore Station. It also takes a sizable slice off 150yo Bungendore Park fronting a whole block of Majara St which stops being a road and combines both as footprint for a cram-jam set of two-storey school buildings full-width alongside the oval area.

ABOVE: Majara Street closed to all traffic. SUPPLIED

This area is too small to comply with minimum space requirements for a regional high school, so BHS is also taking over some public land across another road (Turallo Terrace) to use as an “Ag-Plot”. Like the park, it’s also Crown Land, so both are subject to certain legal complications — but bungled by DoE.

Enter legal challenges

Indeed, the BHS as proposed on the Park/Majara/Turallo site is now facing legal and planning challenges which will be almost impossible to solve any time soon. For instance — how do you demolish half a swimming pool, when the other half is still in Bungendore Park? How do you run a road through Crown Land when it’s reserved for public recreation but you need it for truck access to the AgPlot?

Or what about needing oval-size open space because the BHS site-plan has almost none? How do you get all-year sole access to Mick Sherd Oval, fee-paid for “student curriculum use” during key daylight hours every weekday when both Crown Land law and the Local Govt Act say that QPRC can’t legally give it to you ?

Then there are the traffic, parking and pedestrian safety factors — again, on land not included in the development application, so not legally part of it. The issues are obvious, even with demountables and just 75 secondary students involved. What was 2022’s street “problem” is already this year’s traffic chaos — as predicted. And these are just some of the issues that sabotage this BHS site.

Courting an outcome

After years of obfuscation and omission re freedom of information and related requests, member of the Bungendore community are taking action to resolve this legal nightmare. Both the DoE and the Minister responsible for “determination” of the plan have been called upon for undertakings to Save Bungendore Park Inc that no construction will commence unless and until such fundamental problems are sorted out — if necessary in Court.

Such challenge has a solid basis in case law, and SBP has committed to pursue every avenue available, with legal advisors briefed and ready to proceed in the Land and Environment Court if (or when) needed. A call for community funding raised over $10,000 within 4 days, and is still increasing as word spreads. Such swift response suggests widespread support.

Members of SBP are confident that this response will accelerate further as more people mock the demountables, wince at construction fencing, or shudder at the sudden stop re DoE signs (installed 6 March) that warn “Majara St closed”. At last people can see the hard reality behind DoE’s PR spin and spiel.

Candidates in the forthcoming State election on 25 March seem well aware of this rejection. (This comment excludes the National Party sitting Member for Monaro and candidate, Mrs Overall, as she actively endorses the above outlined plan hastily started by her predecessor John Barilaro as an election sweetener). Other candidates are ready to do what DoE should have done long ago — call for a rethink on how to deliver the best possible Bungendore High School, on a right-size site in a location that works for everyone — not just today, but for the next 50 years.

Meantime, those government undertakings not to start construction have been given — but only until 17 April. And if this high school plan as proposed does get to Court, then those “temporary” Day 1 demountables will still be on Day 101, and probably Day 1001 too.