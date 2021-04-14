Burnt out local environment receives funding support

COMMUNITY ORGANISATIONS ACROSS Eden-Monaro have received much needed funding to support their ongoing work to repair and restore our shattered environment in the wake of the Black Summer Bushfires.

Over $1 million has been allocated to groups from the Bega Valley, Snowy Valleys, Snowy Monaro, and Queanbeyan-Palerang regions from the Bushfire Recovery for Wildlife and Habitat Community Grants Program.

I am delighted to see this money flow to these committed organisations who have responded to the distress they see and feel in the landscape around us.

The environment is central to the identity of Eden-Monaro and I know many people have been carrying great sadness about the scar inflicted on our fauna and flora. Taking action and supporting the natural healing underway will lift spirits.

Eighty-eight projects from the $10 million fund have been announced by the Department of Agriculture, Water and Environment. Locally they include:

Snowy Valleys Bush Fire Recovery-Wildlife and Habitat Corridors & Reserves Project — $150,000 to assess areas of native habitat and map bushfire affected corridors and adjacent public lands to manage and implement weed treatment regimens.

— $150,000 to assess areas of native habitat and map bushfire affected corridors and adjacent public lands to manage and implement weed treatment regimens. Monaro Farmers Support Spotted-tail Quoll Project — $118,000 for the integration of native tree corridors, stock exclusion fencing, targeted tree planting and weed control to supplement grassy woodland and stabilise the soil and provide habitat for the quoll.

— $118,000 for the integration of native tree corridors, stock exclusion fencing, targeted tree planting and weed control to supplement grassy woodland and stabilise the soil and provide habitat for the quoll. Wildlife Resilience Project, with a Little Help from our Friends — $150,000 focusing on Barraboo Creek (between Cobargo and Quaama) habitat and erosion rehabilitation through community workshops, cultural burns and stock exclusion fencing.

— $150,000 focusing on Barraboo Creek (between Cobargo and Quaama) habitat and erosion rehabilitation through community workshops, cultural burns and stock exclusion fencing. Reintroducing Pseudomys (native rodents) Project — $150,000 for the successful release of captive-bred Smoky Mice and New Holland Mouse back into their home range state of Nullica, NSW and Googong NSW.

For a full list of grant recipients check the departments website.

Recovery is a long road for the people and places of Eden-Monaro, this funding from the government needs to be seen as just the start.

Our environment will need ongoing support for some time to come, and that work needs to be seen as an investment in the community and local economy.

IMAGE: Native tubestock ready for planting. Dreamstime.