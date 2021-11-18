You are here
Candidate line-up, Queanbeyan–Palerang

by District Bulletin -
Name of group* Lead candidate of group Group voting square Number of candidates in group
THE GREENSKATRINA ANNE WILLISYes6See candidates
STEFO TASKOVSKIYes10See candidates
LABORBRYCE PETER WILSONYes7See candidates
KENRICK WINCHESTERYes9See candidates
MAREETA LOUISE GRUNDYYes7See candidates
LIBERALLOUISE KATHRYN BURTONYes6See candidates
MICHELE BISCOTTIYes8See candidates
MARGOT LIESELOTTE SACHSEYes6See candidates
JOHN ARTHUR MANGOSYes7See candidates
KARUNA RATNA BAJRACHARYANo5See candidates

Candidates are displayed in ballot paper order.

Candidate nameCandidate ballot nameLocality as enrolledAffiliation *Candidate information sheetContact details
WILLIAM EDMUND WATERHOUSEWATERHOUSE BillMAJORS CREEKIndependentView PDFShow
KYOL DAVID BOOTH-HUNTBOOTH-HUNT KyolHOSKINSTOWNIndependentView PDFShow
JAMES BRUCE HOLGATEHOLGATE JamesGREENLEIGHIndependentView PDFShow
GINEVRA PEISLEYPEISLEY GinevraROYALLAIndependentView PDFShow

* Affiliation: This indicates if the candidate has been nominated by a registered political party or if the candidate has requested to have the word ‘Independent’, or nothing, printed next to their name on the ballot paper.

