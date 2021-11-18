Candidate line-up, Queanbeyan–Palerang

|Name of group*
|Lead candidate of group
|Group voting square
|Number of candidates in group
|THE GREENS
|KATRINA ANNE WILLIS
|Yes
|6
|STEFO TASKOVSKI
|Yes
|10
|LABOR
|BRYCE PETER WILSON
|Yes
|7
|KENRICK WINCHESTER
|Yes
|9
|MAREETA LOUISE GRUNDY
|Yes
|7
|LIBERAL
|LOUISE KATHRYN BURTON
|Yes
|6
|MICHELE BISCOTTI
|Yes
|8
|MARGOT LIESELOTTE SACHSE
|Yes
|6
|JOHN ARTHUR MANGOS
|Yes
|7
|KARUNA RATNA BAJRACHARYA
|No
|5
Candidates are displayed in ballot paper order.
|Candidate name
|Candidate ballot name
|Locality as enrolled
|Affiliation *
|Candidate information sheet
|Contact details
|WILLIAM EDMUND WATERHOUSE
|WATERHOUSE Bill
|MAJORS CREEK
|Independent
|KYOL DAVID BOOTH-HUNT
|BOOTH-HUNT Kyol
|HOSKINSTOWN
|Independent
|JAMES BRUCE HOLGATE
|HOLGATE James
|GREENLEIGH
|Independent
|GINEVRA PEISLEY
|PEISLEY Ginevra
|ROYALLA
|Independent
* Affiliation: This indicates if the candidate has been nominated by a registered political party or if the candidate has requested to have the word ‘Independent’, or nothing, printed next to their name on the ballot paper.