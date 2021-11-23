Climate action and Community plan

POSITIVE, FRESH and motivated by Labor values: that is the message the QPRC Labor team brings to the Queanbeyan Palerang Regional Council local government election scheduled for December 4.
Labor values —fairness, equity and social justice — will underpin the policy direction of the QPRC Labor.
Below is a partial representation from brochure posted to individual mailboxes:
Climate Action
- Sign up for zero net carbon emissions for QPRC by 2050.
- Install solar panels on every council building.
- Move to low emission fleet, and increase charging stations in our region.
- Promote renewable energy and bring green investments to our area.
- Better recycling and waste reduction.
- Plant 1000s of native trees — greening and cooling our region.
- Continuing to improve natural disaster response.
Community
- A Counil workplace that is inclusive and ensures safe and secure jobs for its staff.
- Advocate for school infrastructure to meet our community’s needs, including faster progress at Googong and a better plan for Jerrabomberra and Bungendore High Schools.
- Develop long-term strategic plans for all of our unique communities.
- Leadership on Aboriginal Reconciliation.
- Improve access to mental health services — face-to-face, telephone and online video chat.
- Low or zero-cost access to community facilities for community groups.
- Support the Molonglo and Monaro rail trails.
- Upgrade children’s playgrounds.
- Create accessible and inclusive safe play/recreational areas throughout the region.
- Ensure our area has a synthetic running track.
- Deliver upgrades to Wright Park and flood lights on Halloran and Steve Mauger ovals.
- Deliver promised facilities in Bungendore, Braidwood and throughout the region.
