Climate action and Community plan

POSITIVE, FRESH and motivated by Labor values: that is the message the QPRC Labor team brings to the Queanbeyan Palerang Regional Council local government election scheduled for December 4.

Labor values —fairness, equity and social justice — will underpin the policy direction of the QPRC Labor.

Below is a partial representation from brochure posted to individual mailboxes:

Climate Action

Sign up for zero net carbon emissions for QPRC by 2050.

Install solar panels on every council building.

Move to low emission fleet, and increase charging stations in our region.

Promote renewable energy and bring green investments to our area.

Better recycling and waste reduction.

Plant 1000s of native trees — greening and cooling our region.

Continuing to improve natural disaster response.

Community

A Counil workplace that is inclusive and ensures safe and secure jobs for its staff.

Advocate for school infrastructure to meet our community’s needs, including faster progress at Googong and a better plan for Jerrabomberra and Bungendore High Schools.

Develop long-term strategic plans for all of our unique communities.

Leadership on Aboriginal Reconciliation.

Improve access to mental health services — face-to-face, telephone and online video chat.

Low or zero-cost access to community facilities for community groups.

Support the Molonglo and Monaro rail trails.

Upgrade children’s playgrounds.

Create accessible and inclusive safe play/recreational areas throughout the region.

Ensure our area has a synthetic running track.

Deliver upgrades to Wright Park and flood lights on Halloran and Steve Mauger ovals.

Deliver promised facilities in Bungendore, Braidwood and throughout the region.

> FOR MORE INFORMATION: View on FaceBook; or look in your mailbox.