You are here
Home > Feature > Climate action and Community plan

Climate action and Community plan

by Bryce Wilson for Labor -
Labor-QPRC-election-2021

POSITIVE, FRESH and motivated by Labor values: that is the message the QPRC Labor team brings to the Queanbeyan Palerang Regional Council local government election scheduled for December 4.

Labor values —fairness, equity and social justice — will underpin the policy direction of the QPRC Labor.

Below is a partial representation from brochure posted to individual mailboxes:

Climate Action

  • Sign up for zero net carbon emissions for QPRC by 2050.
  • Install solar panels on every council building.
  • Move to low emission fleet, and increase charging stations in our region.
  • Promote renewable energy and bring green investments to our area.
  • Better recycling and waste reduction.
  • Plant 1000s of native trees — greening and cooling our region.
  • Continuing to improve natural disaster response.

Community

  • A Counil workplace that is inclusive and ensures safe and secure jobs for its staff.
  • Advocate for school infrastructure to meet our community’s needs, including faster progress at Googong and a better plan for Jerrabomberra and Bungendore High Schools.
  • Develop long-term strategic plans for all of our unique communities.
  • Leadership on Aboriginal Reconciliation.
  • Improve access to mental health services — face-to-face, telephone and online video chat.
  • Low or zero-cost access to community facilities for community groups.
  • Support the Molonglo and Monaro rail trails.
  • Upgrade children’s playgrounds.
  • Create accessible and inclusive safe play/recreational areas throughout the region.
  • Ensure our area has a synthetic running track.
  • Deliver upgrades to Wright Park and flood lights on Halloran and Steve Mauger ovals.
  • Deliver promised facilities in Bungendore, Braidwood and throughout the region.

> FOR MORE INFORMATION: View on FaceBook; or look in your mailbox.

Share This:

Leave a Reply

Top