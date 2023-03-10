CLIMATE ACTION must be top state election priority: Greens candidate JENNY GOLDIE

We are in a climate emergency, headed for 3° warming

TWENTY YEARS AGO, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) introduced the idea of ‘tipping points.’ It warned that, if global warming continued, the world could tip over into a new state, with irreversible changes that might even lead to an unliveable ‘hothouse Earth’.

MAIN IMAGE: Global warming and Climate change: what Australia knew and buried, Maria Taylor. Book cover clipped image.

The IPCC said these ‘large-scale discontinuities,’ such as the loss of the Amazon rainforest or the West Antarctic ice sheet, would only occur should we exceed average warming of 5 °C above pre-industrial levels. No-one worried too much because we did not expect to see that kind of temperature rise in our life-time.

All that has changed. Three years ago, a number of esteemed scientists (including our very own Professor Will Steffen who recently died from cancer), warned that these tipping points could occur well before that, even between 1 and 2 °C of warming.

Yet if all national pledges to reduce greenhouse gas emissions are met — and there is no certainty of that — we are heading for 3 °C warming. Globally, we have already reached 1.2oC warming and Australia 1.4oC. We can no longer be complacent.

In fact, we are in a climate emergency and we need to take strong, effective action to mitigate climate change. We also need to adapt as its effects, such as heatwaves, flood and fire, are already here.

There are other warnings. In early February, Professor Mark Howden, director of the Institute for Climate, Energy and Disaster Solutions at ANU, gave the annual climate update. He said:

carbon dioxide emissions are rising again after the COVID-19 downturn

at current emission levels we have only nine years before we reach 1.5 °C

in the past decade, the ability of the land to be a ‘sink’ for emissions has been reduced by 17%, and the sea by 4%

the recent La Niña event was the hottest on record

last year there were extreme heatwaves in Europe, China and south Asia

thousands of litres of water were needed to stop the 60 o C roads in the Tour de France from melting

C roads in the Tour de France from melting sea-levels keep rising (by 4mm last year); the extent of Antarctic sea-ice is at record low levels

rainfall intensity has increased, leading to ‘rain bombs’ and ‘atmospheric rivers’ in places

reduced river flows in SW and SE Australia are already as models predicted for the 2050s, and

fire seasons are significantly longer.

What are we to do? What can we do?

Greens candidate for Monaro — Jenny Goldie

Will Steffen always said the first thing is to shift energy away from fossil fuels to renewable energy. That means building more wind and solar farms and connecting them to the main grid with new transmission lines; backing up renewable energy with batteries and pumped hydro; and ensuring that fossil fuel workers are retrained to work in other industries. Then there is land use change; dispensing with industrialised agriculture and scaling up regenerative agriculture so farming can be a sink and not a source of emissions.

In this NSW election campaign, neither major party is focussed on strong climate action. The Greens are. If you care about climate; vote Greens on 25 March.