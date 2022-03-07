Climate change, biodiversity loss threat to food production: pathways to on-ground change

IN 2022 WHAT is sustainability for Australian agriculture, food and fibre production? The question: can we feed ourselves and not destroy the earth? takes into account climate, biodiversity and long-standing land-management practices on this continent and across the planet.

The question guides the 2022 Fenner Conference — Making Australian agriculture sustainable — that will be held at the Shine Dome in Canberra on March 17 and 18, and on-line. Open to all, learn more and register at the link above or at www.sustainableag.org.au

Innovative and land-healing agricultural practices, developed by Australian producers as they reconcile with the nature of Australia, are key pathways described by those on the speakers list.

At the same time the climate threats to agriculture continue to mount. Those have been spelled out in the UN report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) on ‘Climate Change 2022: Impacts, Adaptation and Vulnerability’ released earlier this month. It warns food production is being impacted, starting with even a small amount of global warming.

Conference speaker Prof Mark Howden, is one of three vice-chairs of the IPCC. They have written about the environmental, social and economic impacts of climate change in The Conversation (Mass starvation, extinctions, disasters: the new IPCC report’s grim predictions, and why adaptation efforts are falling behind, 28 Feb 2022.)

They note that even warming below 1.6℃ will see eight percent of today’s farmland become climatically unsuitable for current activities by 2100.

Jenny Goldie, national president of Sustainable Population Australia, a co-organiser of the conference, says: “This may well lead to mass starvation. Prof Howden has noted that in Africa, for instance, where climate change has already reduced productivity growth, further warming will shorten growing seasons and the availability of water.

“In particular, warming above 2℃ will result in significant yield reductions for staple crops such as maize across most of the continent.

“It’s not just temperature increase, of course,” says Goldie. “At 2oC warming, we will see three billion people experiencing chronic water scarcity. This will constrain irrigation options, further reducing food productivity.”

The IPCC report names Australia as being at major risk of experiencing the various climate change impacts — including as we have seen, fire and flood.

Flood damage and higher temperatures

Goldie says flood damage is likely to be twice as high at 2oC.

“In November last year, farmers around Forbes in NSW reported devastating crop losses when the Lachlan River flooded.

“The report notes that if warming reaches 2°C, it will no longer be possible to grow staple crops in many areas, particularly in the tropics.”