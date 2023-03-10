Climate change, biodiversity

South Coast activists on forests, habitats still falling to chainsaw

Forests worth more standing than chipped

ON MONDAY 6 March, local Indigenous woman Takesa Frank met the day suspended 20m above the ground in a Tree sit, cabled to four logging machines. Private contractors arrived at 5am to be met by a peaceful sit-in, of the logging site, by over twenty South Coast locals and Sue Higgenson MP, Greens Spokesperson for Forests.

Late in the morning four police arrived in two cars and a paddy wagon. After several hours the police insisted the group of locals move on. Sue Higginson MP negotiated two supporters staying at the protest site, to be with Takesa, who had been suspended in the Tree sit since 4am.

“I had company for most of the day up in my tree, as a goanna climbed the tree to join me (in solidarity, I think). Whilst at times the goanna was scary, when it was close to my Tree sit, most of the day it was just soaking up the sun on branches above me. I gained an even deeper respect and appreciation for our natural environment during my time in the Tree sit.” — Takesa

Two Police Rescue officers spent the afternoon tying off the cables from the Tree sit to four logging machines. These four logging machines were a bulldozer that had been cutting new snigging roads down the steep mountainside to the creek; two harvesting machines that cut the trees down, cuts the treetop, branches off and bark off; and, a snigger used to pick up the cut tree trunks, pile them and load them onto logging trucks.

Once the Tree sit was free from the cables, Takesa came down just before 5pm on her own.

She was then arrested onsite, her details taken and will be charged at a later date. This is likely to be in relation to provisions in the Forestry regulations. These provisions led to the police directing the group of local protestors to leave this public forest and will be the basis of Takesa’s future charges. The police were respectful throughout the day and the community appreciated their professional handling of Takesa’s personal forest protest.

“I took this action because the government won’t listen to the community or our forest. When the government doesn‘t take a stand for our forest we take a ’Sit‘.” Takesa said.

The South Coast locals and many community forest, nature and climate action groups that shared the day‘s social media will be present to support Takesa at any planned court hearing.