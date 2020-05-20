Cobargo to begin recovery months after ‘Black Summer’ as National Bushfire Recovery Fund spending plan is revealed

PAINSTAKING WORK TO remove the scorched rubble from the main street of Cobargo is expected to begin, as the Federal Government gives more details about how the $2-billion National Bushfire Recovery Fund is being spent.

The tiny New South Wales South Coast town became one of the worst affected communities by the Black Summer fires.

Many shopfronts in the main street were wiped out in the New Year’s Eve inferno and a local father and son were killed fighting the blaze on a nearby farm.

Cobargo business owner Andrew Haydon lost seven properties in the fires, including the town’s Train Cafe. He said the wait of more than four months for work to commence on removing the debris has been frustrating.

By political reporter Anna Henderson and bushfire recovery reporter Claire Wheaton, ABC News

IMAGE: The township of Cobargo in flames. Source: Josh Mead, 31 Dec 2019, Facebook.

