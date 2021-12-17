Community Bank offering scholarships

IN 2007, the Community Bank commenced a Scholarship Program which now holds a place as one of Australia’s leading endeavours.

Proudly, our Braidwood and Bungendore Community Bank Branches are helping, not only to make study possible, but to offer an incentive for our students to work towards their goals. Coordinator of the program, PFSL Director Dale Towell, encourages our local students to make application for the 2022 scholarship award. Dale would particularly like to encourage students who plan to commence TAFE studies in the coming year – these applications in past years have been very low in number, and funding is there, so please contact your nearest branch, whether it is Braidwood or Bungendore … staff will be very happy to help.

Each year, scholarships are awarded to full-time first year undergraduates studying at an Australian University or College campus for the first time.

Our scholarship program makes a significant difference to the hard working and talented students in our local area by helping them cover some of the costs of living and studying at university and TAFE.

Each recipient has acknowledged the help this program has offered them, from financial assistance to the incentive for working towards their end goal. The process through application, interview and feedback discussions, also offers much value to how these students manage interviews and processes for job applications in the future.

A quick call into the Braidwood or Bungendore bank branch or access on line (by visiting bendigobank.com.au/scholarships) for an application form could be a very important and worthwhile step in ensuring success with studies over the next couple of years.

Applications close on 31 January 2022, so, if you have left school

and satisfy the criteria, please send in an application.

MAIN IMAGE: the smiling faces of recipients and bank staff, just one of the

positive outcomes from our scholarship program.

…. 2019 recipient Emily Bray receiving her scholarship. IMAGES SUPPLIED