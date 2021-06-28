UNDERSTANDING NATURAL PROCESSES is the only realistic means by which we can regenerate soils and stabilise climate, according to Walter Jehne, a co-organiser of and speaker at the 2021 Fenner Conference: “Making Australian agriculture sustainable.” *

“Australian indigenous people occupied the continent for 65,000 years and invariably changed it. They had to adapt to the consequences of those changes in order to survive,” says Mr Jehne.

“In their 200 years of occupation, Europeans have also greatly altered the landscape through agriculture and changes to grazing and fire ecologies. With these changes have come degradation of soils, their hydrology and bio-systems. This has led to aridification of the landscape and contributed to climate change.

“Now we too must not only adapt to the consequences of our actions but also change our agricultural practices.

“Australia is in the front line of climate change and its dangerous hydrological extremes such as cyclones, storms, floods and drought over the next decades. We need urgent practical solutions for how we can best avoid, buffer and survive them.”

Mr Jehne says we must therefore identify and restore the natural processes that hydrated and cooled the bio-systems which are now critical to our food, safe climate and future.

“The conference will explore how we can best use agriculture, the only agency we have, to naturally cool the climate and regenerate Earth so it can provide our essential needs and ensure our future.”

* The conference will be held at the Shine Dome in

Canberra on 30 September and 1 October.

Registrations are now open on the conference website: www.sustainableag.org.au

Further information:

Walter Jehne 0418 973 299, walterjehne@yahoo.com.au