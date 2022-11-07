Considering a second-hand EV? We look at the market.

RECENT POSITIVE INITIATIVES with change of federal government and at state level, have given the Australian electric vehicle (EV) market a welcome boost.

From a base of less than two percent of new car sales a couple of years ago, the Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries recently reported that EVs took nearly 8 percent of new car sales during the month of September alone. This is quite an astonishing achievement considering where we started, and reveals just how much the Australian EV market had been throttled by political fear, uncertainty, and doubt (aka FUD).

Part of this growth is fuelled by the fact that early EV adopters and fleet owners were already trading up to new models before the incentives appeared, and as greater numbers and varieties of new EVs enter the country there is a flow-on effect, creating more volume and choice in the second-hand EV market (slap that idiot who whispered ‘trickle down’).

These days, even the most fume-breathing petrol head will grudgingly admit that EVs are faster, quieter, and (over their lifetime) cheaper to own, but many potential EV purchasers are still put off by the high entry price.

High prices for new = popularity of second-hand. But be clear on your usage

While some motorists are postponing their replacement vehicles until cheaper EVs arrive on our shores, others cannot afford to wait and are looking at the growing second-hand EV market.

When looking for a used electric vehicle you have to be clear on what you want your new vehicle to do. Most of us these days are used to an all-purpose vehicle; something not too expensive, which we can use to drop our kids to school; occasionally tow a trailer or caravan; throw lots of junk in the back; or go for a long road trip. The cheapest and smallest fossil fuel banger will get you around town and go on a long trip, and most new EVs can do all that cool swiss army-knife stuff, but in the second-hand EV market it is still a bit complicated.

Cheaper second hand EV’s in Australia tend to be a bit range-challenged, still useful for urban commuting, but if you are looking to completely replace your fossil fuel banger you need a very good idea of what your needs really are.

For example, do you need a lot of range if you only want to commute to work and do not need to drive more than about 50 kilometres each day?

For this purpose, a cheap ten-year-old Nissan Leaf with 60 percent of its original battery capacity might do just fine if you charge it overnight at home. You can pick up a vehicle like this for around $17,000 to $20,000.

However, if you live out around Bungendore, Wamboin/Bywong, Carwoola/Captain’s Flat, Braidwood, Tarago, or out toward Yass, you are going to need something with more range to commute to Canberra/Queanbeyan, and you can expect to pay more for it.

New charging stations are being opened on many of our regular long-distance routes, and more are coming, but having to charge too often is simply a pain in the butt.

Later model used EVs that have enough range to get you into Queanbeyan or Canberra for work, or down to the coast and back on weekends, will probably still set you back upwards of $35,000 for a good vehicle.

Where can I find a second-hand electric vehicle?

If you have finally decided that you are sick of rising petrol prices, high maintenance costs, and stinky motoring, but do not want to sell your children to science, where can you go to find a reasonably priced second-hand EV? There are a number of options…

Dealerships plus the maintenance question

Newsflash: the traditional dealership model has not coped well with the introduction of EVs. For example, Tesla disrupted the new car market early on by being the first manufacturer to tell its customers that their vehicles required no expensive maintenance schedule. They were also the first to offer their entire range online, with home delivery.

Dealers still hate the idea that EVs need minimal maintenance, and tales of dealers trying talk early adopters out of an EV purchase and into a petrol or diesel banger were quite common. In the EV world there is practically no ongoing need for expensive replacement spares, other than tyres, pollen filters and wiper blades. Even brake pads last longer due to regenerative braking, and filthy black brake dust on your mag wheels is a rare sight.

Recently however, a couple of factors have come together, helping Australian dealers to smell the lithium and respond to a growing demand for second hand EVs; including:

Incentives. Many local and state jurisdictions, long frustrated by federal hostility towards electric vehicles in the past decade, have tried to encourage the uptake of emissions-free motoring. Now, with a change of government, we are starting to see a bit of federal leadership, including the funding and rollout of more EV charging infrastructure around the country.

Online access to the second-hand market for both fossil fuel vehicles and EVs has become quite easy. The traditional dealership and service model is being flipped on its head, and becoming, theoretically at least, increasingly irrelevant.

But parting with massive amounts of cash online, especially in these hysterical times, makes us nervous and anyway many folk still love to visit a showroom and see their future ride on the floor.

So, if you have a particular brand loyalty, definitely contact your local dealer, and ask them if they can source a second-hand EV model to suit your needs. Do not be discouraged however, if they still roll their eyes and try to talk you into a petrol or diesel vehicle.

Second hand car importers — the ‘grey Import’ market

Another development upsetting the dealer network is the recent ability for motorists to participate in online auctions and directly import their vehicles from overseas markets.

Dealership lobbies have petitioned government for decades to restrict the so-called ‘grey Import’ market, citing safety issues, lack of warranty and aftermarket service, and compliance with our vehicle emissions standards (which frankly do not exist in Australia in any meaningful sense).

Despite this, the grey import market has thrived, and is now a sophisticated and reliable method of obtaining a second-hand EV, helping buyers evaluate their motoring requirements, source an appropriate vehicle, and take care of shipping, insurance, compliance, and delivery. Here are three sources where you can get help to purchase a second-hand EV.

IMAGERY: Supplied Graham Franklin-Browne.

ION DNA is a locally-owned EV importer. Based in Fyshwick, the company boasts Australia’s first dedicated electric vehicle showroom and was founded by national race and rally driver Rob Ogilvie. Rob is president of the Registered Automotive Workshop Scheme Association, the leading peak body for independent vehicle importers across Australia.

ION DNA provides its customers with real choice and affordability through a comprehensive and unique range of zero emission and eco-friendly cars and e-rideables, delivering outstanding service and product knowledge. Rob takes pride in being able to offer a personal approach, providing a relaxed, hassle free EV purchase experience.

Vehicles available include the award-winning Nissan Leaf, Nissan e-NV200 (a small commercial van) and the amazing Honda-e. The company also sells commuter and performance electric scooters (e-scooters), bikes and boards, safety gear, authorised and aftermarket products.

Check them out here: https://www.iondna.com.au/

The ActewAGL EV Hub. Another great local option to consider is the ActewAGL EV Hub. Local utility ActewAGL has recently announced a partnership with Australian EV importer Vyro Ltd, and confirmed its initial acquisition of 40 electric vehicles for online sale to its customers.

Models include 14 Polestar 2, some Tesla Model 3, Hyundai Kona, Nissan Leaf, and Kia Niro. Deliveries will be available between now and mid-December.

The EV Hub is designed to educate and help locals evaluate their motoring requirements, and to find a vehicle. The site is easy to navigate and provides detailed advice about acquiring, financing, and charging an EV. Financing options are available through a partnership with the Australian finance company Plenti.

EV Hub also offers a Smart Charger Plan, which manages the installation and support of a smart home charger. There is a lifetime guarantee on the product, and a $44.95 monthly fee includes free charging on the Evie public charging network.

Check out the EV Hub here: https://electricvehiclehub.com.au/

The Good Car Company is a great resource for second-hand EVs. Originally based in Tasmania, it now operates throughout the country, using a community bulk buy process to import high quality EVs, mostly from Japan. The company was started in response to the climate crisis, recognising the importance of EVs as part of the solution to the problems created by fossil fuels.

The closest next bulk buy will be held in Melbourne before the end of 2022, however if you can get some local people interested, you can book a bulk buy online, and the Good Car Company will organise the rest.

If this method of accessing the second-hand EV market appeals to you check out the Good Car Company here: https://www.goodcar.co/

What if I want to go it alone?

First, carefully analyse your motoring habits, and be realistic about the type of driving you mostly do. If it is urban commuting, or just buzzing around town, shopping, or visiting friends, then an older vehicle such as a 2012–2014 Nissan Leaf, with a range of only 80 to 100 kms will do the job, but if you have to do the occasional longer trip that will get frustrating.

There are enough public chargers within the ACT to cope with most range anxiety, but not so many around the immediate region. More are coming, but right now, if you purchase a low range second-hand EV be prepared to do some trip planning, especially if you are going to stretch the limits.

If you live in regional communities around Canberra/Queanbeyan and need to commute you will need an EV with greater range. There are plenty available, but at higher cost than a Leaf or similar.

Start with an online search using the usual suspects, Carsales.com.au, and CarsGuide. Download the apps, type “EV” into the search bar and see what comes up. I found around four hundred EVs on the CarsGuide App and many more on Carsales.com. Most of the entries I found are not local sellers so you may have to travel.

When I last looked, the prices ranged from $15,000 for a 2013 Nissan Leaf to a number of 2020 MG ZS EVs starting at $35,000 for vehicles of reasonable range (around 320 kms).

The prices continue upward for longer-range vehicles. At this end of the market the choice is dominated by Tesla. Most of these have ranges exceeding 400 to 560 kms and prices between $60,000 and $85,000.

Found an EV that matches your needs? what to look for

Firstly, do the usual due diligence you would conduct with the purchase of any used vehicle. Look at general condition, number of owners, maintenance history, current rego, panel damage, paintwork, tyres, brakes, fluids, lights, blinkers, wipers, upholstery, and instruments.

Take it for a drive and check for squeaks and rattles. EVs are naturally silent vehicles, and if there are any major squeaks or rattles, they will do your head in. Fortunately, most of them are easy to find and fix, but sometimes there is just that one noise which escapes detection, grrrr!

Plug the car in and see if it charges. Sounds simple, I know, and it is rare, but if the car will not accept a charge there are major problems to address. Ask the owner to plug the car in to their home charger, or a wall socket, and check on the dashboard indicator to confirm that the vehicle is accepting a charge.

Check the battery’s remaining capacity. You can estimate remaining battery capacity using the display on the car’s dashboard. For example, on the Nissan Leaf, capacity is measured in ’bars’. We have eight out of twelve bars left on our 2012 Nissan Leaf, which is a bit over 60% of its original capacity. Simply put, that means that if it was capable of 150 real world kms back in 2012, it is now good for 80 to 90 kms — still a capable commuter, for our purposes at least.

You can find out more about what is happening inside your battery if you get an OBD device from eBay and download the appropriate app for the vehicle you are looking at. These devices will plug into a port located under the dashboard of the vehicle and provide additional diagnostics not visible on the dashboard display.

We used Leaf Spy on our 2012 Nissan Leaf recently and confirmed that we had 66% of our original battery capacity remaining — not a big problem for us now — but we will be looking at affordable battery replacement or upgrade options soon. More on the possibility of battery replacement and upgrades below.

Make sure you check the regenerative braking. On a Nissan Leaf for example, it shows up as a series of dots over the speedometer when you take your foot off the accelerator. The more dots you see, the better.

Can the battery pack be replaced. Nissan Australia confirmed some time ago that they will replace a battery when it gets down to eight bars. Batteries are not cheap however, at over $10,000 for a standard 24 kWh replacement, but if you can find a cheap early model Leaf and get Nissan to replace the battery you will have a very capable commuter, good for another 10 years with around 150 kms range.

See if there are any aftermarket battery upgrades available. With the potential to double or triple the range of early model vehicles, this industry is thriving in the US, UK, the Netherlands, and New Zealand. EV owners in Australia are hanging out for the battery upgrade industry to really get off the ground. There are currently three installers in Australia who are successfully performing upgrades on older model EV’s, see links below.

Electric Vehicles Canberra: http://www.electricvehiclescanberra.com/

Oz Electric Vehicles: https://www.ozelectricvehicles.com/

Electric Dream Machine: https://www.electricdreammachine.com.au/imiev-battery-upgrade

Ask the seller if the battery has already been replaced. This is brilliant if the seller has documentary evidence, because it means that somebody else has gone to the effort and expense of changing out a degraded battery.

Checking second-hand EV battery — has the battery pack severely degraded cells? The presence of a couple of dead cells in a battery pack will compromise battery performance and charge times. For the Nissan Leaf, the Leaf Spy app will identify them. Dodgy cells inhibit the battery from charging fully, but the upside is that their presence will provide the buyer with a decent bargaining chip.

Find out how long the battery takes to charge. Our Nissan Leaf charges overnight using the granny charger it came with, and it is ready to run around town in the morning. If we need to charge at a public charger we try to be organised: do some shopping, and have lunch while we wait. It is not a big deal around Queanbeyan and Canberra, but for longer journeys it is a pain.

Our latest chapter

I must confess that last year, in the middle of the pandemic, we got sick of waiting for a local battery upgrade to become available for our old Nissan Leaf, so we sold our fossil fuel backup (a Peugeot 207) and bought a Tesla Model 3 for long distance travel.

Her name is Rosie, and she has a range of 560 kms. At a supercharger she will charge in about the same time it takes a vego to scoff a hippy burger. We love her, but she was a big hole in the pocket. Somebody even suggested that she might be the last vehicle I buy. We are still hanging on to the Leaf.

Should I get a home charger installed?

You may find that the granny charger which came with your vehicle and plugs into a standard socket will not suit your needs, and you will want to install a home smart charger to speed things up a bit. It will give you a bit more information about the charging habits of your vehicle.

Websites and social media forums abound to welcome newbies, and there is no shortage of advice regarding the best solution for home charging. We use a standard ‘granny charger’ for our 2012 Nissan Leaf, [as seen in the main image at top] and for our 2021 Tesla Model 3 we have a smart charger which can be set to charge only on off-peak or solar.

There are a number of competent installers around Canberra and Queanbeyan and a lot of smart chargers to choose from. A good place to start if you want to find a local installer are the local chapters of the Australian Electric Vehicle Association.

I wish you well with your search for a reasonably-priced second-hand electric vehicle. When you find the right vehicle, I promise it will be a game-changer. The transition to clean transport is well underway, and gathering momentum. Electric vehicles are fun, fast, and quiet, and there are many more innovations on the horizon — I will never go back to fossil fuels.