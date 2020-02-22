Cooma artist Natalie Power — ‘Eclectic’ exhibition ends 29 March

NATALIE POWER SAYS she is a painter because she has to be. “It’s a compulsion”, she says. And visiting her heritage-listed home, it’s clear that it’s a very productive compulsion.

Every vertical surface — the walls, the chairs, the sofa — has canvases lying, leaning, propped up, overlapping — against it.

Nat’s fourth exhibition ‘Eclectic’ is being held at Cooma’s historic Raglan Gallery (9/11 Lambie Street) from 12 February to 29 March.

The gallery was built in 1854 as an inn,

and then served as a private home,

a hospital, and a bank . . .

The exhibition takes up three of the exhibition spaces in the gallery — not just because Nat is a prolific creator of serious art, but because she has developed three distinct artistic styles, and has a deep enough catalogue to fill three separate spaces.

Nat’s art includes much recent abstract work (seen above), as well as mixed-media textural explorations, and a number of delicate landscapes inspired by her love of the rugged Monaro.

Originally from Cooma, Natalie lived in Melbourne for some years, where she developed an interest in mixed-media and fabric. She now lives in Cooma, in a historic 1865 house.

“Abstract art has its own rules,” says Nat (pictured here). “It’s like musical composition. Every brush stroke has to be just right. And it’s endlessly satisfying.”