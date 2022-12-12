Difficult choices to put Council finances on sustainable footing 

QUEANBEYAN–PALERANG REGIONAL Council (QPRC) has proposed three options for rate rises and/or service reductions, and higher and potentially new user charges to help address the gap between what it earns and spends.

A number of savings measures are also proposed. All three scenarios are for three years, after which Council would return to the rate pegged annual increase set by the Independent Pricing and Regulatory Tribunal (IPART).

The previous Council considered a staff report that recommended an SRV of 27.8% and other revenue increases in October 2021, two months before the local elections, but declined to make a decision, leaving it to the next council to address.

The scenarios released by the new council affect land rates, not services, and involve increases as follows:

12% a year for three years, 47% cumulative with annual cost savings of $12 M

18% a year for three years, 64% cumulative with annual savings of $5.5 M

A cumulative increase of 97% (28%, 25% and 23%) that would cover existing services, fund new investment in assets, infrastructure, environmental and sustainability programs, funding to match grants, and lift the $40 top-up pensioner rebate currently paid only to Queanbeyan residents to $100 and extend it to the entire local government area.

For more details of the three scenarios, see HERE.

Funding gap, including extreme weather demands

For some years, QPRC council has been covering the gap between revenue and spending by drawing on its unrestricted cash reserves in addition to finding one-off savings, e.g. not filling vacancies, delaying asset renewal and cutting the donations program. It’s also looked for ongoing savings by purchasing services with other councils (electricity supply contracts) and invested to save, spending $2 M to change Queanbeyan’s street lighting to LEDs, generating savings of almost $500,000 a year.

Council has $213 million in savings and other investments but most of this is set aside for a particular purpose including water and sewer services and upgrades, developer contributions for maintenance and replacement of assets, and grants yet to be spent. Cash that Council can use for other purposes (known as unrestricted cash) amounts to $13 million; this includes employee entitlements and funds to manage waste services.

Revenue has been affected by the pandemic, with fees from pool entry and facilities hire still below pre-pandemic levels. Council also reduced fees for sporting clubs to use playing fields and allowed people affected by the 2019–20 bushfire emergency to defer rate payments.

Large sums have been spent repairing roads damaged by bushfires and three years of high rainfall levels. State government grants have helped but there is simply not enough money, materials or workers to repair all of the roads especially as the wet weather has continued. And the cost of road repairs has jumped. Roads, bridges, footpaths and stormwater systems already account for 36% of spending from QPRC’s rates revenue.

For a comprehensive understanding of council’s financial situation and outlook, read the draft Long-term Financial Plan for 2022–32.

Council merger, asset investments and roads, roads, roads

QPRC is one of only five forcibly merged councils that have not yet applied for an SRV. It is no surprise to those who have followed local government for years that the forced mergers haven’t put councils on a sustainable financial footing, despite NSW Government promises.

Both Palerang and Queanbeyan councils had structural deficits at the time of the merger (May 2016) and combined borrowings of $40 M. QPRC borrowings have grown substantially since then and account for the Ellerton Drive Extension ($36M), the new council administration and library building and associated civic plaza ($73M), with a foreshadowed loan of around $46M towards the cost of replacing Queanbeyan’s sewerage plant, taking borrowings to around $270M.

Palerang had foreshadowed an SRV of 40% over five years to meet financial benchmarks set by the Office of Local Government. The merger created a local government area larger than the ACT, with 1,600 km of roads to manage and drawing on a fraction of the rating base.

Following the merger, the NSW government prevented Council from increasing rates for four years, reducing duplicated job roles and closing offices. This was good for local jobs but hampered the sorts of savings usually made when entities merge.

Revenue sources, state, fed assist and rates have not kept up with costs

Local Government revenue comes from four sources: Taxation (principally land rates); user charges, fees and sale of goods (e.g. water, waste, stormwater and sewerage, pool entry fees, hall hire and playing fields, and developer contributions); grants from federal and state governments; and returns on investments and public enterprise (e.g. some councils invest in affordable housing).

For QPRC, rates account for around one-third of total revenue and rates revenue is set annually by IPART. The rate peg, as it is known, has not kept pace with price rises for many years. For this financial year, it was set at 0.7%. Under pressure from local councils, IPART accepted SRV applications from 86 councils and increased QPRC’s rate peg to 2.5%, still well short of cost increases.

Had QPRC (and other councils) been able to increase rates at modest levels annually over time, it would not be considering substantial rate rises now.

The Federal Government provides annual Financial Assistance Grants to councils, some of it untied and the remainder for roads. Local Government’s share of national wealth through this grants program has fallen from 1% to a little over 0.5%. Simply restoring this share would generate an extra $6 million a year for QPRC.

NSW Government grants to councils are for specific purposes, are competitive and sometimes require matching funding. In the past six years, the former QPRC borrowed to match grants for projects including those that were not council priorities at the time. Since the merger, Council has also invested in upgrading ageing assets. While some asset maintenance and renewal can be deferred, long delays can risk failures and increase total costs.

The NSW government has also been cost shifting for years. Examples include transferring Crown Land roads to Council without a corresponding funding increase to cover the maintenance costs and most recently, directing councils to add the depreciation cost of NSW Rural Fire Service mobile assets (the so-called red fleet) to Council accounts.

Development and population pressures

The impact of new development on Council finances is another key driver of the revenue gap which is often overlooked. The NSW government sets housing targets for each region and major developments worth $30 M or more are determined by a regional planning panel. Council has little control over how quickly approved development is brought on.

Many of the facilities that are used to market new housing estates to potential buyers become council assets that need to be maintained and replaced. The rates income from new properties does not cover the cost of servicing these new areas and populations. With growth at 1.9% a year, this accounts for a sizeable portion of the budget.

The Long-Term Financial Plan council adopted in July 2022 noted that in the past five years, capital grants for new assets totalled $248 M and developer contributions and gifted assets totalled $96 M.

The NSW Government’s answer to this problem has been to introduce an additional cost for existing ratepayers. Instead of capturing some of the extraordinary profits of residential land development (as happens in the ACT when land is rezoned to permit higher-value uses) or adequately funding services and facilities through state revenue, the NSW Government prefers that existing residents underwrite the costs of new residential areas through a population add-on to the rate peg.

It is also the case that, following the merger, community expectations about the services Council should provide have been growing. Meeting these expectations across multiple population centres comes at a cost. It is not always feasible to provide equivalent services to cities, towns and rural areas.

To all of these factors affecting Council’s bottom line have been added the impacts of the war in Ukraine on fuel costs, COVID-lag effects of supply shortages or long delays to get essential items, and rising costs of insurance and energy, this last caused in no small measure by the inability of governments to plan the transition to renewable energy. Some of these costs, like the impacts of reconstruction after the bushfires and floods, and the La Nina road damage, have been met in part by state and federal grants.

What’s next?

No one wants to be asked to pay more for the same level of services, yet that is precisely what’s been happening with energy, food, fuel, housing, health services and post-school education. QPRC faces the same cost pressures as businesses and households. This comes after almost 15 years of stagnant wages. Ever since the Global Financial Crisis in 2008, many people have watched their standard of living fall in real terms. A higher proportion of the labour force is casual and exploitation of workers is on the rise.

The pandemic laid bare the inequality that has been growing across Australian society. The past few years of disruption — bushfire, pandemic, floods, war — have only exacerbated the financial strain people feel. The impacts of climate change are likely to continue for the foreseeable future. Only concerted climate action can reduce medium-term climate risks.

Councils are not like state or national governments. They have no legal power to create a new tax to cover their costs. They can increase rates, fees and charges, and they can introduce pay parking. They also have to provide essential services and facilities. QPRC manages several cemeteries, four public pools, fixed and mobile libraries on top of 1,600 km of roads.

Council commissioned an independent audit of its finances which identified savings opportunities as part of developing the new long-term financial plan. Maintenance and renewal of assets will be pegged back, to stretch the costs over more years. An audit of council’s land holdings is underway and plans are being developed to sell these properties, once the new Administration building is completed next year, freeing up the cottages and offices staff now occupy. These one-off asset sales can help pay down debt and provide funds to upgrade community assets but they cannot underwrite ongoing operations.

Council as employer, and services as community benefits

Council is one of the largest employers in our district. The services it provides contribute to the quality of life of its residents and support local business. Services with a wholly private benefit are charged to cover costs; other services that provide a wider public or social benefit are cross-subsidised.

Investing in family day care, vibrant and modern libraries, good quality and sufficient spaces for community groups to meet, community halls in the villages and rural districts so they have a meeting space, a venue for functions and a place to gather at times of an emergency, swimming pools, playgrounds and sports fields, parks and gardens strengthen our social fabric and boost health and wellbeing.

You might use some or none of these facilities but as members of a community, we all contribute through our rates to the cost of providing them. Applying a full user-pays approach to services and facilities that provide a social benefit simply means those on lower incomes will miss out.

In the medium term, the system for financing local government needs to be overhauled, and the peak bodies for local government at state and federal level are busy advocating for this. A return to a genuinely progressive taxation system, capturing some of the profits from land development, reducing climate impacts as well as adapting to them will all support financially sustainable local government.

More details about local government financing is available at the Australian Local Government Association website, and IPART .

Have your say

Council will consider community views on the rate scenarios before determining its application to IPART at an Extraordinary Meeting on 1 February.

Feedback is open until the end of January. IPART will make a decision by May and this decision will be reflected in Council’s 2023–24 budget.

Katrina Willis is a Queanbeyan-Palerang Regional Councillor. These are her own views.

ILLUSTRATIVE IMAGERY: Sue Van Homrigh