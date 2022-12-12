End of road for Barilaro’s Bungendore High School steamroller?

As NSW heads to an election in March, the conflicted history and resulting paralysis of the promise to provide Bungendore and environs with a high school is sure to become a voter issue facing the Coalition government. Maureen Elgood*, is a long-time spokesperson for residents committed to preserving Bungendore’s central historic parkland and nearby buildings against the former Member for Monaro’s hasty decision (before he resigned) that a quick fix was to put the high school right there on the park. (As opposed to developing a greenfield site on the outskirts). Here is an analysis and critique of the state’s proposal and its many ongoing hurdles.

IT’S HARD TO see any way forward for the current Bungendore High School proposal, announced by former Member for Monaro John Barilaro back in August 2020. More than two years later, the project is massively delayed, wracked with uncertainty and still no closer to receiving planning permission.

ABOVE: Deputy Mayor Esma Livermore talking to anti-school site protestors outside the Council meeting on 27 January. IMAGE: supplied.

On the one hand, the NSW Department of Education (DoE) is tasked with implementing a highly politicised proposal, heavily promoted by the Minister for Education and the new Member for Monaro, and backed by an expensive PR campaign. On the other hand, the proposal is facing not just huge community opposition, but legal and planning challenges which will be almost impossible to solve.

It took the DoE a full year to respond to community and public objections to its original plans; its updated plans generated a similarly strong response. But it has still failed to address legal questions around the use of Mick Sherd Oval, parking, traffic, and pedestrian safety, as well as the permissibility of the development under current zoning. Its most recent “Response to Submissions” simply ignored those issues. The closest it came to a parking solution was to propose chopping out a few more trees from the Council car park to create some student parking.

It will be very difficult to find actual solutions to the above problems, which the Department of Planning will need to see. The nominal Response to Submissions filed last week was a shambles. By rights, the planners should tell them to go away and try again.

We have no idea when a decision will be made to reject or approve the development application. This means we have no idea how long the demountable “temporary” high school will cover the Bungendore Public School playground.

Ironically, we had a moment of candour from the DoE in its recent project update. The Department admitted that the Bungendore Park site was chosen because any other site would have required “a significantly prolonged planning process in excess of that required for the preferred [Bungendore Park] site.” So, DoE thought this site was a quick and easy fix to fit in with Barilaro’s re-election plans. They prioritised his campaign strategy over the long-term needs of our town. After years of delays, residents can see how wrong that was.

Traffic and parking, major concerns

One of the many show-stoppers is the Department of Planning’s requirement that the DoE provides adequate on-site parking for staff and students at the new high school. This was set out in its “key issues list”, delivered in late October in response to the updated plans. The Department of Planning has asked for proper modelling around student numbers, transport modes and traffic impact. Clearly, the planners are not satisfied with what has been provided so far.

DoE had sought to build 98 on-street car parks on council land (including residential nature strips) on Turallo Terrace. Queanbeyan–Palerang Regional Council (QPRC) rightly objected to this. DoE had unilaterally decided this land — which doesn’t belong to it and which it doesn’t control — should be used for school parking. It did this without council’s agreement, with no safety assessment or consultation with affected residents. That suggestion should never have seen the light of day.

In its submission to the Department of Planning, Council objected on the basis of “increased safety concerns”, the “adverse impacts on the residential premises in this locality” and “the congestion likely to occur around conflicts with parking at the preschool and scout hall”. Council said it was “concerned that inadequate assessment has been done of the potential traffic and road safety impacts of the development on the wider street network around the school”.

These are not trivial issues which can be dismissed as council meddling. They are major concerns which should have been identified and addressed by the Department of Education early in the planning process. And while education might be a matter for the state government, local roads, traffic safety and parking on council land are most definitely matters for QPRC. The NSW Department of Education has no power to force council to build parking on council land, just for the convenience of the department.

Seemingly in response to this, the Member for Monaro, Nichole Overall, announced recently that she had “secured a commitment from the NSW Government to deliver more parking” in the area. We have looked at the updated plans. Guess what?

They would create four spaces in the council building carpark by chopping out five trees, and a few more by cramming cars into the truck turning zone. And then they would open the school staff car park to students and visitors, using dodgy estimates (based on a maximum of 450 kids, which we know will be exceeded by 2026 at the latest) to claim it will be adequate for the entire school.

Yet more haphazard tinkering around the edges. It has no chance of being accepted by the Department of Planning, and no chance of serving the school properly into the future.

Mrs Overall’s should abandon her strategy of press releases, photo ops and blaming QPRC for the DoE’s poor decisions — and focus on finding real solutions on a new site.

Social impact and losing community facilities or prohibitive cost to replace

Adding to the project’s woes, the Department of Planning has identified important shortcomings in the Social Impact Assessment prepared by the DoE. The Social Impact Assessment is one of the critical documents the planners will consider when deciding whether to approve this development.

The Department of Planning advised that it will require a detailed re-assessment of the social impact of the proposal. This is even after the DoE’s consultant downgraded its initial, “low positive” assessment, and could only conclude that the project had a “neutral” impact.

The revised version, submitted early December with the further Response to Submissions, does not appear serious. DoE didn’t respond to the social impact assessment prepared by Dr Alison Ziller, a noted expert, and continues to make unrealistic assumptions about the replacement of community facilities when there is no pathway for these to be delivered by the department, and no plan or funding for these to be delivered by council.

To spend $72,000,000 on a major new piece of social infrastructure — when the most favourable conclusion they reach is that it has a “neutral” impact — is a damning indictment of this highly politicised project.

We’ve also learned not just that promised community facilities have been stripped out of the updated high school design plans, but that the compensation payable to council for the land being taken over, is far below what will be required to replace those community facilities. Council confirmed that “the cost to rate payers and the Bungendore community to fund the [shortfall] to provide temporary office accommodation, construct new office/community centre/library space and build a new swimming pool at the Regional Sports Hub is prohibitive”.

In short, there is no money for a new pool. It won’t happen. If we lose the current Bungendore pool, it will be years — maybe decades — before it is replaced.

And contrary to community speculation, compensation for compulsory acquisition is determined by a rigid statutory process, not by negotiation. The Department of Education killed the chance of a negotiated settlement when it terminated discussions with QPRC on an agreed sale in December 2021 and chose instead to pursue compulsory acquisition.

It could not be clearer. The State Government’s proposal does not work for local council, and it doesn’t work for the community. The mitigation strategies set out in the Social Impact Assessment rely on community facilities being replaced in the short term, but we now know that this won’t happen. And the Department of Planning will not approve the development if it is not satisfied that the social impact is properly managed.

Legal Problems

The state government’s response to submissions — and the updated version filed last week — conspicuously failed to address several major legal roadblocks facing the project.

First, any arrangement which gives DoE exclusive use of Mick Sherd Oval during school hours is a breach of laws which are supposed to ensure that dedicated Crown land remains accessible to the whole community. The NSW Supreme Court struck out similar arrangements only a few years ago, citing a High Court decision which found that such land “must be … open to the public generally as of right”. It is clear that the law simply doesn’t permit the access arrangements which the DoE will need for the school.

Second, the DoE did not address concerns that the planning loopholes it was hoping to use to permit the school did not apply to recreational (RE1) zoned-land, such as Bungendore Park and Bungendore Common. This means that the Department may have to apply for those sites to be re-zoned. That’s a long and difficult process, with no guarantee of success.

It didn’t just ignore these issues once, it refused to address them in its recent updated Response to Submissions. It is hoping it can ignore them and they’ll go away. But they won’t, and it’s hard to see how the Department of Education can get around these issues.

So what now?

The state government is aware of these roadblocks.

It is aware that they’re almost impossible to solve. It is aware that the site it chose simply doesn’t work. Each attempt to solve one problem simply creates others. This project is already beset by compromises. What will it take before those in charge finally say “enough is enough. What on earth are we doing here?”

Unfortunately, it’s hard to reach any conclusion except that the government lacks the courage to pull the pin, as it knows it must. Having backed itself into a corner, it is marking time until the plan is rejected by the Department of Planning or a new Minister takes over after the coming state election. In the meantime, they’ll pretend everything’s on track and keep kids and parents believing it will all work out.

And when it finally falls over, which may take months or even years, the politicians will try to shift the blame elsewhere.

More discussion, solutions, by Save Bungendore Park residents group re current state plans for high school location

Adding insult to injury, just last month the state government announced it had chosen a site for a future Googong High School west of Queanbeyan. It chose a nine hectare/or 22 acre site.

That’s triple the size of the mean little high school planned for Bungendore.

The Googong site will allow a properly-planned high school, with space for kids to grow and learn alongside their growing community, without the shortcuts and compromises we are seeing in every single aspect of the State Government’s Bungendore plans. And it won’t demand that the community sacrifices its heritage, its pool, its community centre and much of its park and common.

Googong High School will one day be a source of pride for its community. A properly-planned Bungendore High School could do the same. Why doesn’t Bungendore deserve that? There’s no reason we can’t do much better.

So what might a reset look like?

First, the state government must come clean. We know this project is going badly wrong. The government must stop pretending otherwise. Local families trying to make decisions about their kids’ education deserve to know what’s happening, even if it’s bad news.

They deserve an honest acknowledgement of the roadblocks facing the current proposal. They deserve some clarity around how long the demountables will be on the primary school playground. They’re sick of being brushed off with vague or superficial press releases, or insulted with “updates” making claims long-proven to be false.

We’ve long argued that the only way to ensure a high school for Bungendore, any time soon, is to abandon the current plan and restart the site selection process. ow the Department of Planning identified several potentially suitable sites. The DoE has recently acknowledged this, having given up pretending it couldn’t find any other suitable site.

The Department of Education must stop wasting time and money on the current dead-end proposal. It must:

commit to a new, open and transparent site selection process for the new Bungendore High School;

guarantee that any such process will be undertaken in partnership with the local community; and

exclude the current Bungendore Park site from any new selection process.

Only then can we be sure that it is genuinely committed to building the right school, in the right place, for the right reasons. And only then can the Bungendore community start to heal after so much bitter division.

*Maureen Elgood is a member of Save Bungendore Park Inc.