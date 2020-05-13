Expressing our ‘inner artist’ …

[Click on COLOURED HEADLINES to link to external story; click website BACK ARROW to return here]

Coronavirus means fewer hugs, but this Canberra artist has found a creative way to get them

By Penny Travers, ABC News

Catherine Newton loves hugs so much she captures them by clutching blobs of 900-degree Celsius molten glass to her chest. Wearing a firefighting suit and holding a heatproof blanket, the Canberra artist lies down and wraps her arms around a hot glass vessel.

As the glass cools, it maintains the shape of her hug.



Famous paintings come to life in these quarantine works of art

By Joshua Barajas, PBS News Hour

Visiting museums to experience art in person is not an option in the era of social distancing. But that hasn’t stopped people from engaging with — and using their own bodies to recreate — works by Old Masters and contemporary artists alike.

With the encouragement of museums, people have been repurposing the everyday items they have in isolation — toilet paper, cleaning products, canned goods, all materials that have come to signify the crisis — to sub in for the fancy lace collars, exquisite parasols and exotic pets that adorn the history of art.



Museums ask people to recreate famous paintings at home, receive a ton of hilarious pics

By Chrisjames11, AwesomeJelly.com

People stuck at home are looking for something interesting, different and fun to do… so…

The J. Paul Getty Museum in Los Angeles challenged art lovers to post photos of themselves recreating their favorite masterpieces from home and the response has been massive.

The Getty Museum challenge, where you have to recreate your favorite work of art with 3 things lying around your home, was inspired by the Tussen Kunst en Quarantaine (Between Art and Quarantine) Instagram account from Amsterdam.



People are crocheting tiny kitty couches for their favorite felines

By Sara Barnes, My Modern Met

Cats often think that the entire house is their domain to lounge wherever they please. But maybe, with the help of some quirky DIYs, these felines will stay off the couch—because they’ll now have their own cat-sized version of it. A recent crafting trend has people crocheting miniature couches that are meant just for their kitties. Some of the furniture even includes an adorable granny square afghan to drape over the back or arms.



Man continuously tries to embarrass his wife during her zoom calls by hilariously photobombing them

By Rokas Laurinavicius and Denis Tymulis, Bored Panda



ike millions of Americans, Cara Fields and her husband have been forced to work from home to stop the spread of coronavirus. The couple are also helping their kids with digital classrooms and facing pretty much the same challenges we’re all dealing with. Cara … said any work-life balance they have had before is now blended into one.

So, her husband has come up with an awesome way to give Cara (and her colleagues!) a much-needed laughter break. From time to time, when she’s on a work-related Zoom call, Cara’s husband casually makes his way into the background, wearing silly costumes.



My cardboard cutouts with pandemic jokes to make you smile

By John Marshall, boredpanda

I draw on sheets of cardboard and pose with them at sunset. I call them Sunset Selfies and I hope this collection makes you smile. We will get through this. Stay safe, everyone, and see you at sunset soon.



AND, if you like to play with your food …

Famous Paintings Recreated on Toast

By Ehud Riven, WALYOU

Famous Paintings Recreated Using Non-Traditional Art Materials

By Craft Whack

Creative Food Art and Decoration Ideas

By Lushome

