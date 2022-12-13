Federal government promises National Environment Standards

IN EARLY DECEMBER federal environment minister Tanya Plibersek announced the Commonwealth’s formal response to the 2020 review of Australia’s national environment laws, the Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation Act 1999 (EPBC Act).

The one-in-ten-year review, led by Professor Graeme Samuel AC, emphasised the urgent need for National Environment Standards that inform and unify high quality environmental decision making throughout the country.

The Albanese Government has formally committed to developing and implementing these critical National Environment Standards, a decision that has been long called for by environmental and nature conservation groups. The announcement comes after the Government committed to no new extinctions in October this year.

Combined with a new Environment Protection Agency and other reform proposals, the announcement is a welcome one. However, it remains to be seen whether the details and implementation will fulfil the promise. Crucially, details around biodiversity offsets have the potential to undermine threatened species protection. Above all, we wait to see whether the proposed reforms will be sufficiently funded to enable success.

Dr Megan Kessler, nature campaigner for Humane Society International, said, “National Environmental Standards will be the cornerstone of the wider environmental reforms that are to come so it cannot be understated how vitally important they will be. However, the devil is in the details, and we won’t know whether the Standards are going to be good enough until they‘re fully developed. Substantially increased funding will also be crucial to the success of the reforms in putting an end to the destruction of nature, enabling its recovery and ensuring the Government meets its commitment to no new extinctions.”

ILLUSTRATION: Concept Sue Van Homrigh