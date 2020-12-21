Fences — dangers of barbed wire fences to wildlife

The barking owl, above, had to be euthanased after its wing was snagged on the barbed wire fence (Wildlife Care NT).

The rescue prompted the animal welfare organisation to issue a plea to the public to consider the impact of barbed wire on local wildlife.

More than 75 different species of wildlife regularly become victim to barbed wire fences, rescuers say, with nocturnal animals like owls disproportionately affected.

Local Land Services have published a book: Rural living handbook, a guide for rural landholders and states the following:

Wildlife friendly fences

Fences are used not only for stock control, but also to protect vegetation and sensitive areas.

What can you do to make fences more wildlife friendly?

Some ways to make sure your fences benefit wildlife and stock include: