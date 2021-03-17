Foods for healthy, elastic skin tone

In a piece discouraging spending money on collagen supplements, University of Newcastle nutritionist Clare Collins offers a better way: a list of the food items (we encourage sticking to mostly vegetarian options) that underpin skin health and vitality.

A complete diet is better value for money

A 2019 survey reported 37% of Australians spent up to A$20 a month on cosmetics and personal care, with 26% spending between $21–50 and 15% spending $51–200 a month.

A bottle of collagen supplements costs anywhere between roughly A$15–20 to over $100. Each capsule, or per serve, contains roughly between half a gram up to five grams of collagen.

By comparison, you can get better value for money by eating foods rich in protein like meat, chicken, fish, eggs, milk, cheese, nuts, tofu, dried beans and legumes. This will provide the amino acids your body needs to make collagen.

Because collagen would be unstable without vitamin C, it’s also important to regularly eat foods rich in it. Good sources include broccoli, Brussels sprouts, capsicum, tomatoes, spinach, kiwifruit, lemons and oranges.

Also aim to regularly eat foods rich in other nutrients needed to help keep skin healthy. This includes:

If you’re interested in recipes that are fast, inexpensive and designed to help promote healthier skin, check our No Money No Time website, which we developed at The University of Newcastle.

Clare Collins, Laureate Professor in Nutrition and Dietetics, University of Newcastle

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.

MAIN IMAGE: Unsplash.