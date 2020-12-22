Footballer David Pocock moves from protest to lead

TWO MONTHS after retiring from rugby, celebrated former Wallaby David Pocock has taken his first formal role in climate activism by joining the board of an anti-fossil fuel activist group, the Lock the Gate alliance.

The appointment will spur conjecture Mr Pocock is eyeing a future political career — which he did not rule out but said he needed more life experience first.

Mr Pocock joins Lock the Gate six years after it led a protest against the controversial Maules Creek coal mine in northern NSW at which he was arrested for chaining himself to a digger. (Main image above. SOURCE: The District Bulletin archives.)

“I’ve admired their work for years, with their focus on grassroots efforts to stop inappropriate coal and gas,” Mr Pocock told The Sun-Herald, noting the owner of that mine, Whitehaven, has lately pleaded guilty to 19 breaches of mining laws that resulted in damage to the environment.

“It’s just a reminder that, in 2020, we should not be mining our food bowl,” he said. “It makes no sense.”

Simon Clough, chair of Lock the Gate’s national board, said the group was delighted to appoint Mr Pocock given his passion for sustainable agriculture.

... CONTINUE READING

— Peter Hannam, The Sydney Morning Herald