Footnote to QPRC stance on planning for weather

“water pipes burned and water quality assessed”

AS THE DISTRICT Bulletin published a review of QPRC’s (lack of) transparent forward planning with climate change risks in mind, a major fire broke out in the Tallaganda National Park, burning 31 thousand hectares by 6 December and ongoing as this was posted.

While destroying the natural environment with uncounted loss of wildlife, the fire has also threatened people in Braidwood, Hoskinstown, Majors Creek, Forbes Creek and other rural communities and properties.

As if to underline how local councils are further impacted by extreme weather events, QPRC released the following list of impacts on council infrastructure and services.

“The fires have seen several road closures, school closures and other impacts to services in the region. Many council staff are also local residents directly affected by the fires. Some of our services are currently shorthanded while our staff tend to their own properties and families or volunteer to fight the fires.

“Following is a list of known Council services and activities impacted by the fires (and water restrictions due to lack of rainfall):

Pumping of water from the Shoalhaven River for the Braidwood town water supply has been temporarily suspended while pipes burnt in the fire are replaced and water quality in remaining extraction ponds in the river is being assessed.

Drought relief taps for eligible properties not on town water remain open. Properties can access up to 1,000 litres per occasion from the following sites: Braidwood Bicentennial Park; Captains Flat Wilkins Park; Bungendore near Council depot in Ellendon St.

Bicentennial Park; Wilkins Park; near Council depot in Ellendon St. Braidwood Pool is closed until further notice by QPRC Aquatics.

Braidwood Waste Transfer Station closed on Monday 2 December, but is hoped to reopen as normal at 1pm Friday.

Road construction and grading activities in areas surrounding Braidwood have been scaled back while equipment and staff have been redeployed to activities such as building of fire breaks and containment lines.

Drivers should take care in areas that the fire has passed through. Traffic advisory signage and road name signs are likely to be damaged. Burnt trees may also present a hazard for drivers.

The Braidwood Connect business meeting scheduled for 3 December was cancelled. This meeting planned to host the draw of the Christmas Shop & Win campaign. The draw will take place in a low key public drawing on Wallace Street at 2pm on 3 December. Winners will be notified and announced in local media.

QPRC’s Braidwood Customer Services and Library remain open but are shorthanded.

Disaster assistance line and other info links

The NSW Office of Emergency Management has a Disaster Welfare Assistance Line currently open seven days per week from 8.30am to 4.30pm – Ph 1800 018 444.

The community is reminded to continue to monitor the Fires Near Me app (or www.rfs.nsw.gov.au/fire-information/fires-near-me ) for up-to-date information on the fire situation.

Drivers can check the LiveTraffic app (or http://livetraffic.rta.nsw.gov.au ) for further details on other road closures in the area.

IMAGE: A still captured from a video posted by the Bungendore RFS on their Facebook page — one of the Very Large Air Tankers (VLAT) performing one (of many) runs of fire retardant to help slow the progress of the Tallagandra National Park fire.