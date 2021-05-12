Forget Line of Duty. I have found a show that brings me hours of primal joy.

My must-watch show is this riveting spring moose migration, a natural drama full of atavistic pleasures.

Appointment viewing is a different prospect in Sweden. The nation is not glued to AC-12 interviews with an officer one rank superior. Instead, each spring for the past three years, the state broadcaster Sveriges Television has filmed 24/7 coverage of migrating moose (also known as European elk). The Great Elk Trek is another Nordic slow TV sensation, following on from Norway’s train journey to the Arctic Circle, Knitting and Firewood (12 hours of stacking and burning, watched by more than a million viewers).

The annual spring migration involves the moose herd having to swim across the Ångermanälven river. They are in no hurry — this is slow TV, after all …

By Emma Beddington, The Guardian.