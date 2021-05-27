Free activities (1–6 June) for World Environment Day June 5

In the lead up to World Environment Day on Saturday 5 June, Queanbeyan Palerang Council will be hosting a variety of free environmental and sustainability workshops, talks and a screening of the award-winning film ‘2040’.

The events run from 1–6 June and are online, in Braidwood and in Queanbeyan. Find out more about these events and links to register at bit.ly/WorldEnviroDayQPRC.

Sustainable Fashion Online Workshop

Tuesday 1 June 11am–12pm online

Join us for a simple, yet powerful way to understand sustainability and transform your wardrobe.

FrogID Bushfire Roadshow hosted by the Australian Museum

Wednesday 2 June 1.30–2.30pm at the Braidwood Servicemens Club

Learn more about the National Museum’s FrogID project. Find out how frogs are informing drought and bushfire recovery in our region. After the talk, Donna Hazell — frog ecologist — will give us a run down on conservation opportunities for locals, including some of the best apps to use when out and about in your area.

The Mysterious Platypus — QPRC’s favourite Monotreme

Friday 4 June 1–2pm online

Join us for an online workshop with Geoff Williams from the Australian Platypus Conservancy and find out more about our fascinating platypus.

Main image: Australian Platypus Conservancy

Horticultural Heritage Walk

Friday 4 June 9.30–11am around Braidwood

A local expert on Braidwood’s flora and fauna, Mary Appleby, will lead you to discover many fine trees that contribute to the town’s heritage status. Meet at 9.30am at the Ryrie Park Rotunda.

‘2040’ World Environment Day Screening

Saturday 5 June 5–7pm at The Q, Queanbeyan

Join us at The Q for World Environment Day. A free screening of the award-winning feature documentary ‘2040’ will run with complimentary popcorn and time for comments and questions.

River Clean-up with Molonglo Conservation Group

Sunday 6 June 10am–12pm in Queanbeyan

Meet us at Queen Elizabeth II Park at 10am before moving on to clean along the banks of the Queanbeyan River. Bring sunscreen, a hat and some gloves and help keep our rivers and waterways clean. There is a free sausage sizzle for all participants.

