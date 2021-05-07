Funding to help community organisations cut energy costs and reduce emissions

KRISTY McBAIN has announced Expressions of Interest for the ‘Powering Communities Program’ are being received up until 31 May 2021.

The Powering Communities Program provides funding to help not-for-profit community organisations reduce energy use, improve energy productivity and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Our community has felt the impact of our changing climate, we are beyond ready to make the energy transition needed.

I am determined to make sure no one is left behind as we make that adjustment. This grants program is one of many ways our community needs to be supported.

$67,700 is available to fund up to 12 projects in every electorate, including right here in Eden-Monaro.

The minimum grant amount is $5,000.

The maximum grant amount is $12,000.

The program aims to save energy and reduce power bills through:

Upgrading equipment to reduce energy consumption

Undertaking energy management activities and assessments, such as energy systems assessments and feasibility studies

Investing in energy monitoring and management systems

Investing in on-site renewable energy and solar-connected batteries.

Eligible projects include:

Installing solar PV systems and solar-connected batteries

Replacing some energy using equipment with new, more efficient equipment

Energy audits and monitoring equipment.

Next steps:

The next step for interested organisations is to check the program guidelines and lodge an Expression of Interest before 31 May 2021.

Powering Communities Program Guidelines — HERE

Expression of Interest Form — HERE