George taught himself how to build an electric bike, car and yacht. He says anyone can do it.

In WA’s Great Southern region, a dusty Suzuki Jimny is in pieces inside an Albany garage.

George Knowlden, 28, works as a software developer by day and is in the process of converting the four-wheel-drive into an electric vehicle (EV).

This isn’t Mr Knowlden’s first electrical installation.

“I made an electric bike for my partner a couple of years before and that was really fun,” he said.

“It was a nice way to get around town easily and quickly without burning any fossil fuels. So I thought, maybe it’s time to graduate from bicycle to car.”

Mr Knowlden is teaching himself how to do the conversion, using knowledge gained from his electrical engineering degree.

“I’ve used some electronic skills, but nothing that somebody who wasn’t curious enough couldn’t find online. I think anyone could do this,” he said.

“They’d have to really want to do it though.”

An environmentally conscious decision

Judging by the equations and problem solving scrawled inside Mr Knowlden’s notebook, along with the electric motor and parts that sit on his workbench, there’s a bit more involved than he gives away.

“The incentive is definitely environmental,” Mr Knowlden said.

“It’s really important to me and my partner that we reduce our impact on the planet from the perspective of global warming.”

By Molly Schmidt, ABC Great Southern