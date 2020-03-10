Good recovery news from Bermagui now, March

SCULPTURE Bermagui has been running for a few years now, and 2019 especially, was a resounding success. This year, despite a record number of expressions of interest from artists, Mother Nature stepped in to make things very uncertain for quite a while. Happily, Bermagui has weathered the storm, and the exhibition is going ahead.

Until 15 March, our Indoor and Outdoor exhibitions will be on display in their beautiful settings. Our wonderful from team of volunteers who help make this event happen every year seem even more motivated to ensure that this is one of the brightest and best exhibitions to date.

The community needs an event to remind us how amazing our South Coast location is. The Business community especially needs some help from visitors to the region. Hopefully locals and those from further afield will make an even bigger effort to be here in 2020 to enjoy what may turn out to be the best event to date.

We understand that many of our exhibitors have been affected by bushfires. Some, like Jen Mallinson, with works Rejuvenation and Renewal (pictured on right) and Ron Threlfall, with Weeping Woman and Aftermath have been inspired to create sculptures to convey their own experience with the inferno that swept through our beautiful country only a few short weeks ago. David Doyle has chosen to inspire us to look forward to the future with his Field of Happy Flowers. Sales of David’s flowers will go to a Sculptor who has been impacted by the fires.

In 2020 we also have our own mascot: Bermagui Spirit (pictured at top). This little soul will play an integral part during our SCULPTURE Bermagui event. She encapsulates the energy, potential and beauty of the region.

There will be a series of ‘Spirits’ crafted by our own Pauline Balos. They will be dotted around the exhibition trail for people to find, hopefully taking ‘Selfies’ and posting to Instagram (#bermispirit). There will be a silent auction where visitors can put in a bid for the ‘Spirit’ of their choice. The lucky winners will be announced at the closing ceremony.

Artists’ Talk Saturday 14 March

A highlight of this year’s exhibition will be the Artists’ Talks to be held on Saturday 14 March from 11am to approximately 2pm. Three exhibiting artists, Anneke Paijmans, Hugh Burrell and Michael Purdy will speak about their work, inspiration and process. This year we are lucky enough to be able to stage this event at a beautiful Mystery Bay location. There will be a morning tea, light lunch and beverage provided.

Tickets priced at $40 are available

from the SCULPTURE Bermagui website.

Another innovative activity is “Poetry meets Sculpture”. Last Saturday, Kai Jensen, a passionate local poetry enthusiast, collected lines of inspiration from the exhibition’s viewing public. The local poetry groups will work these lines together to create an inspirational and truly unique piece of verse to be performed and displayed at the closing ceremony on Sunday 15 March starting from 4.30pm.

Fun for all ages is to be had at the ‘Tin Foil Workshop’. Inspired by the works of Japanese artist Toshihiko Mitsuya, it is hoped that visitors will be motivated to create their own small sculptural works of art to be displayed at the exhibition. This could prove to be the star attraction of this year’s exhibition!

Art has a fundamental role in uplifting and enhancing our life experience.

We need this now more than ever.