A Green New Deal for Australia — The Greens’ economic recovery plan

The District Bulletin asked the Greens to share their policies for a sustainable recovery in time for the Eden-Monaro by-election. The bolded emphasis in this article is theirs.

—————————————————-

OUR RECOVERY PLAN invests for the future and creates 870,000 jobs across Australia, many of which would be in Eden-Monaro due to the size and diversity of our electorate.

CAPTION ABOVE: Cathy Griff, Greens candidate Eden-Monaro.

We want to invest in Australia’s skills, education and research by increasing university and schools funding, making TAFE and undergraduate courses free and creating tens of thousands of apprenticeships and a pathway towards 4% of GDP spent on research and development.

Our Jobs and Income Guarantee invests in job-creating industry programs and infrastructure, retaining the rate of income payments and committing to a Next Gen Guarantee for people under 30. This will give every young person free education, an income they can actually live on or a decent job if they want it on vital nation-building projects that create a cleaner economy and a more caring, creative society.

A jobs-rich manufacturing revival with the establishment of the Manufacturing Australia Fund includes new government procurement policies that prioritise Australian products in Commonwealth-funded projects. The shift to clean, green manufacturing is supported by multiple green industry programs such as the reinstating of the Clean Technology Innovation Program.

The Nature Fund (13,000 jobs), underpins a Habitat Taskforce to restore our forests after the bushfires. It fulfils a national pledge to make our rivers and lakes swimmable again and implements protection programs for our land and environment with jobs and training in park and forest management, pest and weed control, visitor infrastructure, bushfire management, revegetation, ecological research and monitoring and management to protect threatened species and other wildlife.

Building 500,000 public and community homes and increasing funding for crisis and temporary housing would end the housing crisis for the homeless and Australia’s most vulnerable while creating tens of thousands of construction jobs.

Investing in sustainable productive infrastructure means we can set Australia up for the future with a Grid Transformation Fund to lay the basis for 100% renewable energy.

We must save Australia’s hard-hit arts, entertainment and creative industry. Our Create Australia recovery package (14,000 jobs) includes putting an Artist-in-Residence in every school and library across the country, a One Billion Stories Fund aimed at kickstarting Australia’s screen industry and an Australia Live Fund to inject money into Australia’s festival, music and live performance sector.

Properly investing in our aged care system with an extra 50,000 Level 3 and 4 Home Care Packages would ensure older Australians can continue living at home for as long as they wish, and more funding into residential aged care would increase hours of care per resident and improve staff ratios.

We need to retain free childcare and boost early childhood education by extending universal access to it for 3 and 4 year-olds to 24 hours per week.

This Recovery Plan is just the beginning, and the foundation for a Green New Deal that establishes a caring society and a clean economy to fight long-term inequality and climate crises. Read the full details of this inspiring plan, including how we pay for it.

Written and authorised by Catherine Moore for The Greens NSW, 1/275 Broadway, GLEBE 2037