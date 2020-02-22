We hadn’t thought of that: how to avoid bushfires

(and maybe make a stock market killing)

Our friends in Northern California sent this report of their local electricity supplier’s ingenious method to guard against bushfires caused by downed or carelessly placed power lines.

“We went all summer with no major fires locally (a great thing). Of course, this may have been partly due to our friendly PG&E power shutoffs every time the winds reached 15 or 20 miles per hour.

This fire prevention policy has given all of us non-city-dwelling northern Californians a chance to bone up on our pioneering skills — like firewood gathering, outdoor cooking, generator starting (if we were lucky enough to have one) and practicing our flashlight skills merit badge.

Finally, winter weather is here with lovely fire-preventing rain and snow; so now hopefully we’ll have enough power for the next 6 months.

If any of us were smart enough and quick enough, we would have purchased a whole lot of shares of stock in some generator companies. No dealers around the north state could keep them in stock during the power outages.

IMAGE: Klim Sergeev, Unsplash