Half a billion (!) animals perish in fires

Please . . . There is no time like now to write to the Environment Minister in all States and ask that all logging, culling and sterilization programs be stopped immediately . . . Koala are still being sterilized as we speak . . . These fires will see many species struggling to recover . . . they need our help to speak up for them.
— Lyn Gynther, Kanga Watch Inc.
CAPTION: A koala sits in a puddle of water created by the drips from the firehose. (Source Eden Hills CFS Victoria; Facebook post 22 December 2019). INSET: The final destiny of a Kangaroo baby, facial features deliberately blurred. (Source Twitter 4 January 2020)
RELATED ARTICLE LINKS
Millions of animals have been killed in the fires but the impact on flora and fauna is more grim even than individual deaths
Environmental investigations, Bushfires. The Guardian / 4 January 2020
Australian bushfires: Animal death toll most likely higher than 480 million
Huge loss of animal and plant life expected due to bushfires
There are concerns that entire species of plants and animals may have been wiped out by bushfires following estimations that 480 million animals may die as a result of the crisis.
Ecologists from the University of Sydney estimate almost half a billion mammals, birds and reptiles may have been lost since September.
By Marnie O’Neill, news.com.au / 1 January 2020
