In Lismore, it’s getting harder to tolerate climate inaction — and Morrison’s cowardly silence spoke volumes

This is Lismore’s second natural disaster in five years. The Coalition government doesn’t care about us.

This time was going to be different; we were prepared. I felt proud of us as I witnessed the entire Lismore CBD packing up, lifting things to above the 12.12m record, ready to brace for what happened just under five years ago. We all had a flood plan. We moved our cars higher up. But this time was different: it broke all records, and it’s broken our town.

IMAGERY: Barbara Rugendyke

A friend said to me as I plugged my phone into my emergency power pack, taking refuge in the roof cavity of my home in South Lismore: “Don’t worry mate, the army have arrived, shouldn’t be too long.”

That was the early hours of Monday morning on 28 February. We hadn’t slept as we watched the water engulf our home. We had called 000 and the State Emergency Service, with no luck – they were overwhelmed. We heard the evacuation centre was already full as we tried to work out where we would go once we got out. We had more than 10 people on the outside attempting to get us boats. We waited more than six hours as the storm raged on the other side of the tin roof half a foot from my face.

We were saved by a man, a civilian named Brad on a jetski who had travelled in from Ballina. I caught his attention by banging on a window neck-deep in flood water — the only safe exit. We didn’t see one SES boat on the way out as we ducked below power lines to safety. This week, on day nine, I saw my first army officer clearing out a primary school.

The Liberal government has failed us. They can’t even face us. Wednesday was our “leader’s” opportunity to experience what our people have endured over the last nine days – it was his opportunity to listen. Instead Scott Morrison thinks it acceptable to throw money at a problem in the hope it will go away, then fly out of the site for his next curated media coverage. He placed a ban on media filming the visit, his office says out of respect for victims, but conveniently it would also conceal the response he must have known he would be met with – an admission of guilt. His visit feels more like a bad case of Mondayitis than a genuine wish to help taxpaying Australians whose lives have been destroyed.

Kate Stroud, The Guardian

Lismore residents’ flood response was a DIY model of emergency management

As climate change pioneers, communities are being called upon to respond to disasters that overwhelm emergency services.

I’ve lived near Lismore for 15 years. During the town’s first floods, I took cupcakes to an evacuation centre and asked if they accepted homemade goods.

The answer: “We don’t, put them there, they’ll be great for morning tea.”

The official line was no, then came a wink and nod because all highways were cut and food was scare. It reminded me of the SES call early on 28 February for private boat owners to help rescue those stranded in inundated properties. Within an hour it was cancelled, but hundreds of tinnie owners were already on their way.

The community’s response to the floods could be described as a DIY model of emergency management. Maybe it began with the “mud army”, who clean buildings in flood-prone towns.

Australians have a history of volunteering as natural disaster responders – look at the Country Fire Authority and the Rural Fire Service. Perhaps it comes from the colonial mindset of taming a seemingly wild land, but as we Europeans have settled into and dominated the environment, volunteering has declined.

In Lismore the prime minister said: “In any natural disaster, everyone has a role to play … there will be a community response in disasters such as this because the community is already there.” Yet a consequence of the emergency response to these floods is that many have lost faith in the state’s ability to protect them, even with large numbers of emergency personnel now on the ground.

Christine Tondorf, The Guardian