Independent candidate wants to put ‘R’ back into QPRC

An independent candidate for QPRC council with public interest values that coincide with the natural world concerns and regional community issues reported on by the Bulletin. Here is shortened version of an introduction that first appeared in Braidwood’s Changing Times.

MAJORS CREEK IDENTITY, musician, educator and wildlife advocate, Bill Waterhouse, is standing as an ungrouped independent candidate and concedes that if he wins a seat from below the line on the ballot form he will be making history.

He is, however, committed to making the Queanbeyan-Palerang Region more regional in its approach and focus.

“Up to now, QPRC has been far too Queanbeyan-centric. Pouring millions into the beautification of Monaro Street while the main street of Braidwood is falling apart is very misguided,” he said. “Monaro Street already looks good and council’s done a great job in Queanbeyan generally, but the villages need attention.”

Waterhouse also believes that the proposed $80 million price tag for the new council chambers is vastly excessive.

“I believe in transparency. Community needs to be party to decisions being made. They’re the ones who will be living with the decisions, so they need to know what’s going on.”

Mr Waterhouse believes, for example, that the decision regarding the location of the Bungendore High School has been made without appropriate community consultation and reflects short-term planning at best. He suspects that there have been some “strange deals made” that the Bungendore community has not been made party to.

Waterhouse is also concerned about the state of the roads in the region.

As a long-time community advocate Bill Waterhouse believes in grassroots representation. He is President of Native Animal Rescue Group which operates in and around Braidwood and also is Vice-President of Wildcare Queanbeyan. These groups together assist QPRC residents with all manner of help with wildlife. With wife Les, Bill runs a self-funded wildlife refuge. It’s Bill and Les who are there — rain, hail or shine, 24/7 — to come to your aid when you need a snake relocated or need help with injured wildlife.

He has also been a Community Representative on the Dargues Gold Mine Community Consultative Committee since its formation; is a member of Majors Creek Progress Association and represented it on the short-lived (and now apparently lapsed) QPRC “Locality” Committee — something which he believes should be revitalised by QPRC. Bill is also a member of the Braidwood Community Association and is looking forward to seeing the suggestions forthcoming from the recent community surveys.

As an educator, musician and wildlife expert, Bill Waterhouse is well-known across the entire region and he hopes this works in his favour in the election.

Above or below the line?

See our explainer.

Bill Waterhouse is appealing for people to vote for their local community rather than for a ticket: “Is Braidwood worth writing six numbers for?” he said. “That’s what I’m asking people to do: put a 1 next to my name and then number 2 to 6 below the line.”