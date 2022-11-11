Inheritance: big money, big influence, big controversy

RUPERT MURDOCH, SOON to be followed by his children, wields huge influence on the politics of several English-speaking democracies through the family-owned media empire. That has happened for decades in Australia where Murdoch started building his international news-business. He expanded with media properties in England and the USA.

The notable influence comes with controlling the daily diet of ‘news’ consumed by millions who tune into his news platforms, while re-inventing a little what people label journalism.

Traditionally, journalism relied on the audiences’ trust that the news purveyor is offering facts and good evidence towards understanding ‘the truth’ about events and society. But in recent times and in the tabloid news business, best-evidence facts might trail behind what a particular audience likes to hear and the media owners might consider profitable business to keep that audience.

In Australia, the Murdoch’s News Limited mastheads — daily papers and tabloids in every major city, along with The Australian, plus an interest in Sky News — attempt to direct how people should think about politicians and the major issues of our times. Notable in recent decades was a News Ltd stance that global warming/climate change risks are nothing people should worry about. If they did push for action and solutions, they might be destroying jobs and the economy. Also notable, savage personal attacks on politicians around election time on the front pages of tabloids like the Daily Telegraph.

Perhaps the best-known example of influence by a Murdoch media property is the mash-up of opinion and reporting accessorised with misinformation and political ideology found at Fox News in the USA. (Reportedly a model for attempts at establishing similar TV news sites in Britain and Australia.)

A recent highlight was the role of Fox News following the 2020 US presidential election — the one lost by Donald Trump followed by Trump’s ongoing claim that the election was stolen. The networks started with bonafide election coverage but soon some Fox program anchors started amplifying both the ‘stolen’ claim and a bunch of conspiracy theories flowing from it. Many Republicans in the US lapped up these narratives, reflected in party polling to this day.

Fox and its parent company are now facing multi-million-dollar defamation suits from voting machine companies the network named in on-air discussions of wildly fanciful fraud scenarios — one featuring the hand of Venezuela’s long-deceased ex-president Hugo Chavez, as I recall.

The heir apparent

With Rupert Murdoch now in his nineties, the question of who takes over the empire is inevitable. Elder son Lachlan appears to be in line for the throne. The most interesting part of that prospect is that Lachlan, (by repute not a fact verified by us) might be politically further to the right than his Dad.

That topic and much else about the man is examined in veteran Australian investigative journalist Paddy Manning’s new biography of this enormously privileged and wealthy media heir whose business model can influence our communal life.

In The Conversation in early November, Matthew Ricketson, Professor of Communication at Deakin University, reviews the biography and reports an uneasy mix of a portrait emerges. The Conversation’s section editor writes that Ricketson wonders “how the portrait of Lachlan as a decent, socially progressive family guy in the first half of the book squares with the picture in the second half of a hard-nosed businessman who endorses the extreme, inflammatory opinions broadcast nightly on Fox News.”

