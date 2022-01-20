‘It’s mind-boggling’: the hidden cost of our obsession with fish oil pills

The market in this prized commodity is worth billions — but are the supposed benefits worth the cost to global ecosystems?

MORE THAN ONE-in-10 fish oil supplements tested from among 60 large retail brands are rancid, while nearly half are just under the recommended maximum limit, according to independent tests.

Conducted over several years by Labdoor, which analyses vitamins and supplements based on criteria such as purity, label accuracy and nutritional value, the tests measured common US-branded fish oils, available globally, against international voluntary standards of rancidity.

Some fish oils recorded levels 11 times higher than recommended limits.

Rancidity arises when a product becomes oxidised. In fish oil, a rancid example can involve a strong fishy taste and rotten smell.

“It was fairly frequent,” said Dan Mark, Labdoor’s research director. “For us, they would start to smell and feel off.”

The rancidity is often masked by flavourings, which are added to most fish oils to reduce the fishy taste and smell.

Other evaluations are producing similar results. A combination of global studies since 2015 showed that an average of 20% of fish oil products have excess oxidation.

“That means if you go out and buy fish oil, there is at least a one in five chance of you getting an oil more oxidised than the recommended level,” said Dr Ben Albert, fellow at the University of Auckland, whose research focuses on the health effects of fish oil.

Fish oils are extremely popular, particularly in the US, where they are consumed by more than a third of adults who use dietary supplements. They are touted as an alternative to eating fish for getting omega-3 nutrients, and as beneficial for heart disease, improving brain function and strengthening metabolism. Many have flavourings added.

IMAGERY: Leohoho, Unsplash