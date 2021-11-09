It’s that season

How to survive a venomous snakebite — from a professional who’s been bitten before.

“AM I GOING to die?”

It’s a question you ask yourself after being bitten by a venomous snake.

It’s a question I’ve asked myself once. My husband, Chris Hay, has asked himself four times.

Deaths from snakebite rarely occur in Australia — two people die per year on average.

From 2000–2013, there were fewer deaths from snakebites than from bees, wasps, ants, and ticks.

Believe it or not, horse-riding is at least five times more deadly than snakes are in Australia; at least 11–20 people die from horse-related accidents annually.

Compared to India, where at least 42,000 snakebite deaths occur annually, we are indeed a lucky country when it comes to snakes.

But while there are only a couple of deaths each year, it’s estimated there are about 3,000 snakebites in Australia annually.

IMAGE: Author supplied