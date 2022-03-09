Knock-on effects come into focus

IN EARLY MARCH 2022 mainstream news reports focused on flood victims and gave scant attention to extreme weather elsewhere and the knock-on effects of flooding along Australia’s extended trucking supply lines for food and other products. Here’s a taste from our colleague Sue in North Queensland:

… Our food supply was improving after the latest Covid outbreak (attributed to staff shortages down south) but with southern supply depots flood-damaged and road/rail systems requiring major repair — food remains in short supply with whole aisles stripped bare. Planning nourishing meals has become a creative challenge.

Our March overnight temperature minimums are breaking records in the worst possible way. Unable to sleep a few nights ago I looked up the temperature on my phone … just before 1am on Sunday morning the BOM app told me it was “29°, Feels like 38°”. This heatwave has generated unprecedented power demand as people seek to cool down enough at night to be able to sleep. Yep, we lost power.

Not only is sleeping difficult in extreme weather, think of the outdoor Tradies and the wildlife.”

An ABC news report from Murwillumbah in northern NSW sharpens the picture of losses from extreme weather events that include extended loss of communication and power as well blockages to food other product supplies.

A local resident told ABC reporters and blamed a lack of official preparation and planning following floods five years ago:

“The biggest problem we had as a town was no communication for four days,” she said.

“Phones, internet: all down.

“No supplies, no food, no fuel.”