Koalas over Barilaro any day

NSW PREMIER GLADYS Berejiklian will stand her ground and refuse the Nationals’ demands for an urgent cabinet meeting to debate planning policy relating to koalas.
Her stance is likely to infuriate the junior Coalition partner, which has threatened to boycott a joint party room meeting next week ahead of a parliamentary sitting period.
It may also see two Nationals MPs, Chris Gulaptis and Gurmesh Singh, sit on the crossbench next week, which would leave the Berejiklian government without a majority in the lower house.
The issue is causing bitter division in the Coalition and threatens to split the government.
Deputy Premier John Barilaro on Monday asked Ms Berejiklian to hold a special cabinet meeting on September 14 to urgently debate issues around the guidelines which form part of a State Environmental Planning Policy (SEPP) that seeks to protect koala habitat.
BREAKING NEWS: HOW DID MONARO ELECT SUCH A FOOL?
NSW Berejiklian government in chaos as Nationals quit over koala protection policy
By Anne Davies, The Guardian. 10 September 2020
UPDATE (11 Sept 2020):
NSW Nationals ditch threat to quit Coalition as John Barilaro’s leadership condemned as ‘untenable’
By Anne Davies, The Guardian.
The Nationals want Planning Minister Rob Stokes to agree to a raft of changes, including the definition of core koala habitat, before Parliament resumes next Tuesday.
But on Tuesday Ms Berejiklian ruled out the special meeting and said the issue would be added to a further cabinet agenda. She also backed Mr Stokes.
“There are scheduled cabinet meetings and of course, that issue will be discussed at a scheduled cabinet meeting,” Ms Berejiklian said.
“I’m really pleased with the way in which Mr Stokes has listened to the concerns of members and I feel that he has continued to provide a good balance where we protect one of our most loved species but also protect the property rights of people.”
By Alexandra Smith, The Sydney Morning Herald. 8 September 2020
If you like what we do, help us continue publishing independent online news with reports you find nowhere else. Reader contributions support the Bulletin’s website news and reporting. The District Bulletin is an independent, regional journalism voice publishing in the public interest — news, analysis and features that you don’t find elsewhere in the region.