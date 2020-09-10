Koalas over Barilaro any day

It may also see two Nationals MPs, Chris Gulaptis and Gurmesh Singh, sit on the crossbench next week, which would leave the Berejiklian government without a majority in the lower house.

The issue is causing bitter division in the Coalition and threatens to split the government.

Deputy Premier John Barilaro on Monday asked Ms Berejiklian to hold a special cabinet meeting on September 14 to urgently debate issues around the guidelines which form part of a State Environmental Planning Policy (SEPP) that seeks to protect koala habitat.

BREAKING NEWS: HOW DID MONARO ELECT SUCH A FOOL?

NSW Berejiklian government in chaos as Nationals quit over koala protection policy

By Anne Davies, The Guardian. 10 September 2020

UPDATE (11 Sept 2020) :

NSW Nationals ditch threat to quit Coalition as John Barilaro’s leadership condemned as ‘untenable’

By Anne Davies, The Guardian.



The Nationals want Planning Minister Rob Stokes to agree to a raft of changes, including the definition of core koala habitat, before Parliament resumes next Tuesday.

But on Tuesday Ms Berejiklian ruled out the special meeting and said the issue would be added to a further cabinet agenda. She also backed Mr Stokes.

“There are scheduled cabinet meetings and of course, that issue will be discussed at a scheduled cabinet meeting,” Ms Berejiklian said.

“I’m really pleased with the way in which Mr Stokes has listened to the concerns of members and I feel that he has continued to provide a good balance where we protect one of our most loved species but also protect the property rights of people.”