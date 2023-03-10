Labor candidate Steve Whan chats with Bulletin

re affordable regional housing for teachers and nurses, $$ for council roads, renewables and emission reduction targets and more…

Scroll down for Whan’s view and back-story re NSW government locating new Bungendore High School on town park — community-dividing plan supported by Nationals candidate since 2022.

IN THE WAKE of Terry Campese’s media-driven withdrawal from the NSW Labor candidacy for Monaro former Monaro representative Steve Whan has stepped in as the Labor candidate, following a lengthy spell in the private sector, much of it working for agricultural businesses.

Whan represented Monaro in the NSW Legislative Assembly from 2003 until 2011, when he lost the seat to the Coalition National Party candidate John Barilaro.

Having held numerous portfolios during his time in office, Whan brings considerable government experience to the current campaign.

During the last NSW Labor government, he served as Minister for Rural Affairs, Minister for Primary Industries, Minister for Emergency Services, Minister for Small Business, and Minister for Rural Affairs.

MAIN IMAGE: Steve Whan — Labor for Monaro. Source: NSW Parliament.

Bulletin correspondent Graham Franklin-Browne caught up with him in his home base of Queanbeyan with a few candidate questions on issues important to the local region, including development costs, transport and roads, lack of regional rental and supported accommodation, the natural environment and fair distribution of regional grants.

Development

District Bulletin: Gooday Steve, thanks for talking to the District Bulletin.

Many amalgamated councils in NSW, that were mandated by the current government, struggle to cope with increased development pressures (including shifting of infrastructure costs from developers to the public purse), and the cost of a growing list of associated state and federal government requirements.

After Queanbeyan and Palerang were amalgamated with a three-year freeze on rates, our local council is faced with having to make sudden, unpopular, and, for many, frightening increases in rates to maintain services.

Would a NSW Labor state government commit itself to reviewing the current funding model for new development within its local government areas (LGAs), so that a greater share of developer profits can go toward public infrastructure and other public projects?

Whan: Developer contributions tend to roll in over a long time which does create intense cost pressures on local government.

This is compounded by the fact that Commonwealth assistance to local governments has dropped significantly while at the same time large portions of public infrastructure have been sold off, and councils are also having difficulty replacing staff.



We will be working with councils to ease the cost burden, through the Grants Commission and other sources.

Roads and Transport

District Bulletin: Queanbeyan–Palerang is a large LGA with more than its fair share of inadequate and degraded roads; a fact which has far-reaching impacts on safety, level of rates, and overall sustainability of our regional communities. What plans does Labor have to improve our regional roads?

Whan: Labor will more than double funding for local council road repairs with a two- year $670 million fund for rural roads. Getting this funding will make a substantial difference to the safety and quality of roads in Monaro and will take pressure off council rates. I will continue to work with all levels of government to keep things working.

District Bulletin: How will your government continue to assist and improve on current initiatives at state level to promote the rollout of electric vehicles, and the transition toward zero emissions transport generally?

Whan: To be honest, parts of the current NSW government are doing some good work in relation to the transition toward renewables including EV infrastructure and reducing transport related emissions.

Labor will accelerate, and improve on the work already done in the area of carbon emissions targets, including locking in more state incentives for cleaner transport alternatives.

Steve Whan: “Recent reports of teachers and other professionals such as nurses living in tents, or in their cars, in our regional areas while waiting for affordable housing is not a good outcome.”

Housing and crisis accommodation

District Bulletin: The Queanbeyan–Palerang Regional Council is currently working on an affordable housing program. If you are elected, will we be able to count on your government to provide increased funding to councils for public housing in our region?

Whan: The lack of affordable housing in our region continues to create serious issues with far reaching consequences. Since returning to politics, I have had a good look around the state, and I really have not found a great deal of evidence that the government has been effective in this regard.



For example, many towns in our region still struggle to find nurses and teachers for their hospitals and schools, and one of the primary reasons for that is there is simply not enough affordable rental accommodation, or affordable housing in these places.

Public housing wait lists in NSW are currently in excess of 50,000, and stories of skilled workers living out of cars are becoming more prevalent in some rural towns.



We are proposing a single housing body, Homes NSW, which will consolidate the Land and Housing Corporation, Aboriginal Housing Office, and DCJ Housing.

If we are elected, 30 percent of all homes built on surplus government land will be set aside for social, affordable, and universal housing. Long-term funding will be pledged toward homelessness and housing support organisations, and new housing targets will be matched to infrastructure.



We will also focus on renovating surplus public land with new rental dwellings, providing community housing groups with five-year funding agreements, and we will spend $30m on piloting a new build-to-rent scheme on the South Coast.

District Bulletin: There has long been a desperate shortage of crisis accommodation in Queanbeyan, with some providers having to send people in need to other parts of the state. What measures would your government take to provide more funding for crisis accommodation in the region?

Whan: Again, the lack of crisis accommodation is closely related to long waiting lists made worse by the overall lack of public housing. If elected, we will be making provision to fund crisis accommodation via Homes NSW.

Environment

District Bulletin: Of major concern in the south and east of our region is the issue of government-sponsored logging in native forests and associated destruction of habitats. What options will be available to your government, if elected, to conserve more of our native forest environments?

Whan: Currently the NSW environmental offsets program is not working.

Labor, if elected will use information from the current review of NSW’s environmental laws (report due in August) to deliver changes within the first 18 months of government.

In our region we will enhance and enforce existing regional forest agreements, and encourage logging only in plantation areas to preserve endangered native forest. We will also discontinue the sell-off of state forests to private industry.



The maintenance and protection of biodiversity is a major concern, and more work is also needed in the area of pest management and control. (Mentions implementing brumby plan for Kosciusko.) We will also be identifying and prioritising key habitats and corridors in NSW’s national parks.

On the mid-north coast of NSW we are proposing a new national park in a particularly (development)-threatened area for the preservation and protection of local koala habitats.

District Bulletin: Australia is currently earning itself a poor track record on animal cruelty, while at the same time destroying its biodiversity.

For example, we are attracting international shame for the treatment of our national symbol, the kangaroo, and we rank high in the list of countries actively destroying its native species and habitats.

What is your position on remedying the state and nation’s track record on animal cruelty, and does Labor have proposals to change current policies in regard to managing our unique animals and their habitat?

Whan: Again, we are concerned about the preservation and maintenance of biodiversity in relation to our native animals and will seek to protect key habitats for native animals and adopt best practices for maintaining wildlife corridors between habitats.

…and finally, from the bottom of the pork barrel…

District Bulletin: What is your view of the currently hot issue of pork barrelling in our region in respect to the bushfire grants we received prior to the last election, and to what extent was it an exercise in buying votes for the LNP?

Whan: I won’t publicly comment on any particular individuals who were involved in influencing the NSW Bushfire Grants distribution, but it should be noted that the Auditor General was extremely critical of the lack of transparency in the process.

We will be seeking to provide more transparency around the distribution of all grant money.

District Bulletin: Prior to the last election, the NSW government was accused of using steam roller tactics to locate a new high school on an existing public park in the town of Bungendore.

Of course the high school is important, but should the community have to trade off an existing and valued asset to obtain a new high school?

Whan: Here too, selling off, or trading public assets for political gain is another example of short-term thinking.

Of equal significance, however is a failure to provide the necessary funding, infrastructure, and affordable housing to attract skilled teachers to staff schools in regional areas.

It does not make sense to provide funding to build classrooms if you cannot get staff to teach in them.

In addition to providing funding for schools and hospitals, it is important to fund the construction of affordable housing and other associated infrastructure and services, to attract teachers, nurses, and other skilled staff to rural towns and regions.

Steve has posted a statement on his Facebook page about his candidacy, issues, and the state election campaign:

I WAS AN advocate for a Bungendore High School when I was local member previously up to 2011. At that election Labor promised funds and committed to build a high school after a community consultation and planning process. This was also reflected in the 2010 Bungendore master plan, which noted the Labor Government’s commitment to build a high school subject to site selection.

At the time I was shown an informal map with possible locations for a school on Greenfields sites but it was recognised that a community site selection needed to take place.

It is incredibly disappointing that the Nationals, for the decade after that, did nothing about progressing the school and then, in a late frenzy, undertook a secretive process that has served to create division in the community.

The process has been appalling and the secrecy around the decision made is unjustifiable.

If I am elected I will be seeking to make public and potentially advocate an independent review into this project. The Government’s failure to be transparent and the decade-long delay in starting the project, has created the division in Bungendore and has turned what should be a good news story into a source of community angst.

I am also very concerned that the community swimming pool will be gone long before a new one can be constructed. Again, a result of extremely unsatisfactory planning from the Nationals and their Government.

Make no mistake, the Nationals shocking handling of this is about to result in there being no local public venue for swimming lessons, swim squad and summer recreation for several years.

However, I do not want to subject students at the High School or the Primary school to the current arrangements for any longer than is needed.

The welfare of students will be my number one priority if I am elected.

Demountables on the Primary School oval is NOT an adequate outcome for a Government that has been in office and had this on the agenda for 12 years.

I am aware that the project may be subject to legal action. I cannot speculate on the outcome of that action. If it does result in delays then I will work with the Government to find the quickest way of getting high school students into a purpose-built permanent school.

As any Bungendore resident who has been around from when I was local member knows, I have a very strong commitment to public education. That includes to a local high school in Bungendore. Vitally it also includes ensuring that we have enough teachers to provide quality education — something the Nationals are failing miserably to guarantee.

Without full information on what other sites were considered it is impossible for anyone outside the small coterie of Government insiders to know that this is the best site. Frankly to me it looks small and I fully understand the concerns many have about using a long-standing public park.

This community is getting a second-best option because of the Nationals lack of prompt action, secrecy and incompetence. But if the quickest option for getting children into permanent buildings is the current proposal then Labor will have very little choice other than to proceed.

I will never support fencing-off the Mick Sherd Oval, even when the inevitable security fence needs to go up around the high school.

As an outside observer and a person with many friends in Bungendore it has been distressing to see the level of anger and community division over this process. I would say to people on both sides of this debate, your anger should be directed at the Government who has handled this process so appallingly — not at each other.

For my part, I will meet with, and genuinely listen to residents from both ‘sides’ of the debate. Where I can, I will seek constructive solutions to concerns while working to ensure that Bungendore kids get the best public education close to home.

8 March 2023

VIEW ORIGINAL HERE >