Labor push to ban all MPs from accepting commissions from Property Developers

NSW Labor’s ban on Parliamentary Secretaries and Ministers receiving commissions from property developers has today passed the Lower House.

However, the Labor Leader, Jodi McKay has introduced further legislation to prevent all Members of Parliament from accepting such commissions.

Ms McKay said: “It shocks me that we need to do this. But as we’ve heard, the Premier thinks these payments are acceptable.”

The Independent Commission Against Corruption heard evidence the disgraced Liberal MP Daryl Maguire accepted commissions from property and that the Premier congratulated him with the words: “Congrats!!! That’s great!!! Woo hoo!”

“It’s illegal to receive donations from property developers. It should be illegal for the very same developers to pay politicians commissions.” Ms McKay said.

“We will seek support from the Government and cross bench to amend the Independent Commission Against Corruption Act to ban commissions from property developers for all MPs. They have a job to do. Their job is to represent their community.

“They should not be moonlighting with property developers and earning extra income.”

— Jodi McKay MP, NSW Labor Leader

Tuesday, 20 October 2020