Bungendore High School in town park with public asset sale?

RECENT DEVELOPMENTS AROUND the ongoing, divisive and controversial Bungendore High School location saga, have had the regional mainstream and social media buzzing in its aftermath.

QPRC council business papers for the 27 January meeting revealed that the Department of Education had issued a Proposed Acquisition Notice (PAN) to compulsorily acquire land and community facilities around Bungendore Park. This notice was issued on 24 December 2021, the same day the election count had finished and the new Council was confirmed.

ABOVE: Deputy Mayor Esma Livermore talking to anti-school site protestors outside the Council meeting on 27 January . IMAGE: supplied.

The PAN immediately has ramifications for the replacement and provision of council run facilities and infrastructure. [Editor’s note: such as a replacement for the recently-built, expensive and perfectly useful council chambers. All this affects ratepayers.]

Under the Just Compensation Act for compulsory state acquisition, council will receive only a very basic compensation for its assets, and only be able to replace like with like. Council will receive much less than had the transaction been one of negotiated agreement between the NSW government and council as had originally been agreed.

What do the candidates to represent Monaro in this week’s by-election have to say?

On 7 February, a Meet the Candidates forum was held at the Wamboin Community Hall. The high school was avidly debated as the meeting drew a noticeable Bungendore contingent.

Greens candidate Catherine Moore strongly supported the preservation of heritage and other cultural amenities of the proposed precinct, and advocated for an alternative site.

Labor candidate Bryce Wilson solidly supported the provision of a high school, saying this has long been a Labor proposal. But he was not satisfied with the suitability of the central town site and said that council and the NSW government should review and revisit the siting plan. Animal Justice Party candidate Frankie Seymour concurred as did James Holgate of Sustainable Australia.

State’s preferred plan offers council less financial means to provide, as promised, a significantly upgraded swimming pool. And to provide alternative customer, library and community centres which might be accommodated within new council chambers proposed for Gibraltar Street.

(Independent candidate Andrew Thaler did not voice an opinion, having been ejected from the meeting room after an argument with the assembled residents when he refused to wear a mask as everyone else was obliged to.)

National’s candidate Nichole Overall was totally in favour of the NSW government’s proposed siting, and pooh-poohed concerns about losing the park, stating that the park would not be lost, and “was not going anywhere”. When asked if she shared the confidence of the Education Minister that the school would be built and open by Term One 2023, she replied “Yes definitely, unless its progress is impeded”.

But she also revealed to the meeting that the government’s park site preference was tied specifically to the new High School budget. Take it or lose the budgeted millions back to an education revenue pool. (Labor candidate Wilson commented: “there’s the threat”.)

Issues with the Department of Education’s preferred Bungendore park site

Compulsory acquisition still leaves the Education Department with issues — such as Aboriginal land claims to the Common and issues about the Crown land status of the park.

There is the overriding fact for council of lessened financial means to provide, as promised, a significantly upgraded swimming pool. And to provide the Customer, Library and Community Centres (which would no longer be incorporated into the school grounds and which likely will have to be accommodated within the new council chambers slated to be built on Gibraltar Street).

There is also the question of how council will provide extra school parking. (The previous council had already decided it needed to build 90 degree parking bays along both sides of the eastern end of Turallo Terrace, and had sought financial help from the department to achieve this end.)

There is further consideration of council buying another block in Gibraltar Street to provide parking for the abovementioned replacement offices. These are just a few of the many issues which are yet to be resolved.

Council’s withdrawal of support for asset sale and park siting

Councillors were updated on the PAN process in an information item at the 27 January council meeting. In a bold move, a majority of councillors supported an amendment to the recommendation to note the PAN report and acknowledge the Compulsory Acquisition Notice.

Cr Preston moved the amendment to withdraw council’s in-principle support for the current NSW proposal to build on the park, Majara St and Council land along Majara St with related sale of council assets to the state, and to convey to the Minister for Education that council opposes siting the school on Bungendore Park.

The motion also reversed previous council’s decision to close Majara St and called on the NSW Minister for Planning, Industry and Environment to reject the Education Department’s application to build the school on the proposed site.

Lastly, the motion requested that the Department of Education and other NSW government departments work with council to find an alternative site in Bungendore. It is understood a workshop has been scheduled for councillors to discuss the matter but it is unknown whether any NSW government departments will be attending.

The amendment vote was 6–4. For: Mayor Winchester, Crs Preston, Webster, Willis, Wilson and Livermore. Abstain: Crs Ternouth, Biscotti and Burton. Against: Cr Grundy. Cr Taskovski was absent.

The full motion can be found in the meeting minutes [https://www.qprc.nsw.gov.au/Council/Council-Business/Minutes-Agendas]

Political comment since… and some misdirection

The Wednesday after the council meeting, NSW Education Minister Sarah Mitchell spoke on ABC Breakfast radio, regretting the council decision and reaffirming that she “was absolutely committed to delivering on Day One Term One, next year”. She again rejected any alternative sites, including the Ashby site which the department had assessed as suitable, describing it as being too close to the community recycling centre.

Later that morning on the ABC Morning program, Opposition Leader Chris Minns was invited to discuss the concerns for the forthcoming Monaro by-election and the Bungendore High School was raised as a local issue. Chris Minns said he thought the community consultative process had been inadequate and should probably be revised.

On the same day, the local weekly newspaper, the Regional Independent, reported on the council’s change of policy direction, but asserted incorrectly that thanks to the council’s decision, all new facilities and upgrades would be jeopardised. One ex-councillor responded on Facebook: “Sadly, the article is inaccurate. The community facilities became under threat when the Department of Education unilaterally changed from a negotiated purchase to compulsory purchase. I can’t remember if the Regional Independent reported that at the time, and the implications.”

And that evening, on the 9 WIN news, Mayor Kenrick Winchester reaffirmed that he believed there were plenty of alternative sites for the school, stating “Bungendore is surrounded by greenfields opportunities”.

Social media has since been very lively, with much anger directed towards the council, mostly by parents who expect that the “Day One, Term One, Next year” promise will be fulfilled: One Facebook contributor said “I have an objection with the fact it guarantees a delay from a bipartisan commitment of the school opening on Term 1, 2023.The council is giving the NSW state govt all the excuses to justify delays — terrible move”.

Councillors have also received multiple emails from residents angry and dismayed about the decision along with a few supportive mails.

From those in the opposing camp, on the Save Bungendore Park Facebook page: “Let’s build something with the next 50 years in mind, not just Mr Barilaro’s timeframe which was based around the next election.”

