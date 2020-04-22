Hand-washing songs to get us through

LOCALS SHORTIS & Simpson have turned their musical talents to creating a number of ‘teaching’ songs. The words are easy to learn and the music is thoughtfully provided as a downloadable pdf.

HAND WASH SONGS These are the six songs of approximately 20 seconds duration that John has written for people to sing or play while they wash their hands during the current Coronavirus restrictions. Mostly Moya is on vocals, with John on keyboard.

Here are the lyrics, recordings and scores, with the odd explanation.

